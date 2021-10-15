Blotter: Man charged with trio of vehicle break-ins

SALISBURY — A 25-year-old man faces charges for breaking into vehicles at three different locations in Salisbury.

Jeremiah Emmanuel Billingslea of Salisbury was charged Wednesday with three felony counts of breaking and entering a vehicle.

Sgt. Russ DeSantis said Billingslea was seen on video breaking into a vehicle in the 800 block of North Long Street between 10:12 a.m. and 1:55 p.m. on Tuesday, a vehicle in the 1100 block of Laurel Street between 9:50 a.m. and 9:55 a.m. on Tuesday and a vehicle at the Holiday Inn on Marriott Circle between 2:11 a.m. and 2:15 a.m. on Wednesday.

Billingslea hasn’t been publicly connected to any other break-ins, but Salisbury Police are urging people to lock their vehicles and keep valuables out of sight after a recent uptick in incidents. Police say there have been 68 thefts from vehicles reported in the previous 60 days — 21 of which involve stolen guns.

Of the 21 cases involving guns, 19 vehicles were not locked, according to Salisbury Police. It’s best to lock guns in the trunk if they must be left in a vehicle, police say.

In other Salisbury Police reports:

• A man reported Thursday that guns were missing from his safe in the 800 block of Confederate Avenue in Salisbury.

• A man reported a burglary and property damage Thursday in the 100 block of Heilig Avenue in Salisbury.

• A person reported stolen signs Thursday in the 1200 block of Old West Innes Street.

• A mushroomed bullet was found in a parking lot in the 400 block of West 15th Street in Salisbury. Depending on the way they’re made, bullets can mushroom after they strike a target.

In Rowan County Sheriff’s Office reports:

• A man on Wednesday reported a burglary that resulted in an estimated loss of $18,286 in the 200 block of Ervin Loop Road in China Grove.

• A man on Thursday reported an assault in the 4000 block of Third Creek Church Road in Cleveland.

• A man on Thursday reported a bullet hole in his ceiling in the 400 block of Nicholas Run in Salisbury.

• A man overdosed Thursday in the 600 block of Kingstree Road in Salisbury.

• A handgun was found Thursday on the side of the road in the 6900 block of U.S. 601 near the intersection of Young Road.

• A woman on Thursday reported a stolen firearm in the 300 block of Happy Lake Road in Rockwell.

• A man on Thursday reported a stolen truck in the 300 block of Beck Road in Salisbury.

• Deputies responded to a shots fired call in the 200 block of Westfork Drive in Salisbury.

• Christopher Cortez Fleming, 27, was charged Wednesday with felony breaking and entering.

• James Emmanuel Lucero, 26, was arrested Wednesday on a charge of being a fugitive from justice.

• Jelaine Flores, 26, was charged Wednesday with misdemeanor assault with a deadly weapon.

• Carrie Ennis Boss, 48, was charged Thursday with breaking or entering.