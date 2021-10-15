City selects Sada Stewart Troutman as new Downtown Salisbury Inc. director

SALISBURY — Historic Salisbury Foundation Executive Director Sada Stewart Troutman will be the new Downtown Salisbury Inc. Director beginning in November.

She’ll fill a position formerly held by Larissa Harper, who was named DSI director in late 2017 and resigned in June 2020. DSI events coordinator Latoya Price served as interim director. In a news release, the city of Salisbury said it conducted a comprehensive candidate search that included some delays because of the pandemic.

The director serves as both a city employee and leader of the nonprofit DSI as part of a public-private collaboration with the Main Street Program. As director, Troutman will be tasked with leading a three-person Downtown Development team, which works to enhance the overall appearance and economic vitality of the downtown area. Her first day in the new role will be Nov. 29.

DSI has played a key role in redevelopment plans for the Empire Hotel on South Main Street and assisted the city in 2018 with the N.C. Main Street Conference.

DSI is funded through a property tax on the municipal services district in downtown.

“After an exhaustive search in the midst of a global pandemic, we’re excited to have found our new executive director right here in our community,” said City Manager Lane Bailey. “I have always been impressed with Sada and her accomplishments as head of the Historic Salisbury Foundation and as an ex-officio member of DSI’s Board of Directors. She brings a wealth of knowledge about historic preservation that will serve us well as we begin projects such as the Empire Hotel revitalization and implement the Downtown Master Plan.”

At the Historic Salisbury Foundation, Troutman managed maintenance of properties in the foundation’s permanent collection and worked collaboratively with the city and county on local initiatives for economic and residential revitalization. She also advocated for historic preservation policies, properties and projects.

DSI Board Chairman Gianni Moscardini said he’s delighted with the new hire.

“Her experience on the DSI board will enable her to ‘hit the ground running’ in her new role,” Moscardini said.

Troutman earned a master’s degree in historic preservation through a joint program between Clemson University and the College of Charleston. She is also a cum laude graduate of Princeton University and a published journal author.

“My time at Historic Salisbury Foundation has taught me so much, and most importantly, has instilled in me a deep love of all things Salisbury,” Troutman said. “Downtown Salisbury is a unique and authentic community that I am excited to be able to work to promote and enhance, with the support of the DSI board and city staff. At the end of the day, I care most about helping Salisbury become the vibrant historic city we all know it can be, and I am proud to know that my past work with HSF, and now my future work with DSI, will continue to contribute to that vision.”