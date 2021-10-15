expand
Ad Spot

October 15, 2021

Former Gov. Bev Perdue has new duties now. (File Photo by: Maria Richardson/Salisbury Post)

Former Gov. Perdue leading standardized testing board

By News Service Report

Published 12:00 am Friday, October 15, 2021

RALEIGH (AP) — Former North Carolina Gov. Beverly Perdue is once again leading a board that oversees standardized tests designed to measure student achievement nationwide.

U.S. Education Secretary Miguel Cardona announced that Perdue will be chair of the National Assessment Governing Board for the next year. Perdue was also reappointed starting Oct. 1 to another four-year term on the board after first joining the panel in 2017, the education department said Wednesday.

When Perdue previously was named board chair for a year in 2018, the board identified her as the first woman as chair in its 30-year history.

The nonpartisan board sets policy for the National Assessment of Educational Progress. Representative samples taking the tests nationwide in grades four, eight and 12 allow states to compare themselves on academic performance.

Perdue is a former school teacher, Democratic legislator and lieutenant governor who was elected governor in 2008. Since leaving office in 2012, she has consulted  on education issues.

More News

High school football: Salisbury jayvees romp

Rowan Republicans’ Lincoln-Reagan Dinner brings conservatives together for night of speeches, awards

Photos: South Rowan volleyball team’s Senior Night, Falcons’ unblemished SPC season

Four new COVID-19 deaths make 433 in Rowan since start of pandemic

Comments

Local

Rowan Republicans’ Lincoln-Reagan Dinner brings conservatives together for night of speeches, awards

High School

Photos: South Rowan volleyball team’s Senior Night, Falcons’ unblemished SPC season

Coronavirus

Four new COVID-19 deaths make 433 in Rowan since start of pandemic

Nation/World

Bill Clinton in hospital for non-COVID-related infection

Local

Quotes of the week

Coronavirus

FDA panel endorses lower-dose Moderna COVID shot for booster

High School

High school volleyball: West edges South for unbeaten SPC season

Nation/World

Full pension restored for FBI official fired under Trump

News

Former Gov. Perdue leading standardized testing board

Elections

Salisbury mayoral candidates Alexander, Heggins talk leadership style during Chamber of Commerce forum

Local

Photos: Rowan deputy’s funeral procession passes through downtown Salisbury

Crime

24-year-old man jailed for kidnapping, rape charges

Crime

Blotter: Woman charged with bringing 14 suboxone strips into jail

Local

Halfway through campaign, Rowan County United way at 44% of goal

Elections

Early voting begins today. Here’s what voters need to know.

Local

Mayoral candidates Alexander, Heggins discuss public safety, poverty, housing issues during candidate forum

Local

Salisburians Howard, Boland meet goals of running Boston Marathon

Education

Education briefs: Partners in Learning kicks off public phase for new center fundraising

Education

Isenberg celebrates longtime teaching assistant ‘Mrs. Zinka’

Local

Lowe’s donates materials to Rowan Sheriff’s Office for K-9 officer enclosures

Education

Shoutouts: Four get Treasure Feamster Scholarships

Local

County commissioners forced to find more funding to cover Autumn Jubilee payroll costs

Education

Livingstone to host Fridays at the Stone breakfast series

High School

High school football: Cougars romp over rival East