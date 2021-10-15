expand
Ad Spot

October 15, 2021

Four new COVID-19 deaths make 433 in Rowan since start of pandemic

By Staff Report

Published 12:00 am Friday, October 15, 2021

SALISBURY — COVID-19 deaths among Rowan County residents increased by four on Thursday, making seven this week.

There have now been 433 deaths since the start of the pandemic, which keeps the county seventh among the state’s 100 counties in its number of deaths. Just ahead of Rowan is Cumberland County, which contains Fayetteville, with 451 COVID-19 fatalities. Just behind it is Robeson County, which is in the eastern part of the state, with 420 deaths.

North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services data shows at least 12 October COVID-19 deaths in Rowan County.

In other COVID-19 data:

• The number of Rowan County COVID-19 cases reported in the previous two weeks is 624, including 54 cases reported Monday. The numbers reflect a still-declining number of new COVID-19 cases.

• The number of people hospitalized with COVID-19 in Rowan County’s region is 498, which is down from 922 at its peak in early September.

• An estimated 43% Rowan residents (61,352 people) are vaccinated with at least one dose.

• 39% of Rowan County residents (56,569 people) are considered fully vaccinated.

• The percent of tests returning positive in the previous two weeks is 8.3%, which is in the “substantial” level of community transmission by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. However, the CDC still labels the county as having a high level of transmission because its number of cases hasn’t declined below 100 cases per 100,000 people in the previous seven days.

• NCDHHS says there are six nursing home outbreaks in Rowan County still considered active. Four residential care facilities have active outbreaks, too. A COVID-19 outbreak at the Rowan County Detention Center is still considered active because of new cases identified there.

More News

High school football: Salisbury jayvees romp

Rowan Republicans’ Lincoln-Reagan Dinner brings conservatives together for night of speeches, awards

Photos: South Rowan volleyball team’s Senior Night, Falcons’ unblemished SPC season

Four new COVID-19 deaths make 433 in Rowan since start of pandemic

Comments

Local

Rowan Republicans’ Lincoln-Reagan Dinner brings conservatives together for night of speeches, awards

High School

Photos: South Rowan volleyball team’s Senior Night, Falcons’ unblemished SPC season

Coronavirus

Four new COVID-19 deaths make 433 in Rowan since start of pandemic

Nation/World

Bill Clinton in hospital for non-COVID-related infection

Local

Quotes of the week

Coronavirus

FDA panel endorses lower-dose Moderna COVID shot for booster

High School

High school volleyball: West edges South for unbeaten SPC season

Nation/World

Full pension restored for FBI official fired under Trump

News

Former Gov. Perdue leading standardized testing board

Elections

Salisbury mayoral candidates Alexander, Heggins talk leadership style during Chamber of Commerce forum

Local

Photos: Rowan deputy’s funeral procession passes through downtown Salisbury

Crime

24-year-old man jailed for kidnapping, rape charges

Crime

Blotter: Woman charged with bringing 14 suboxone strips into jail

Local

Halfway through campaign, Rowan County United way at 44% of goal

Elections

Early voting begins today. Here’s what voters need to know.

Local

Mayoral candidates Alexander, Heggins discuss public safety, poverty, housing issues during candidate forum

Local

Salisburians Howard, Boland meet goals of running Boston Marathon

Education

Education briefs: Partners in Learning kicks off public phase for new center fundraising

Education

Isenberg celebrates longtime teaching assistant ‘Mrs. Zinka’

Local

Lowe’s donates materials to Rowan Sheriff’s Office for K-9 officer enclosures

Education

Shoutouts: Four get Treasure Feamster Scholarships

Local

County commissioners forced to find more funding to cover Autumn Jubilee payroll costs

Education

Livingstone to host Fridays at the Stone breakfast series

High School

High school football: Cougars romp over rival East