High school football: Scores
Friday’s Scores
The Associated Press
Arden Christ School 45, Charlotte Country Day 0
Asheville 31, McDowell County 0
Asheville Erwin 24, Asheville Roberson 20
Cape Fear 20, Fayetteville Britt 12
Cary Panther Creek 55, Green Level 10
Chambers 29, North Mecklenburg 0
Charlotte Ardrey Kell 49, Charlotte Harding 6
Charlotte Independence 51, East Mecklenburg 0
Charlotte Providence 35, Mint Hill Rocky River 16
Chocowinity Southside 56, Lejeune 0
Clayton 26, Wendell Corinth Holders 7
Concord 48, Northwest Cabarrus 14
Currituck County 56, Pasquotank County 8
Davidson Community School 52, Lake Norman Charter 14
Durham Hillside 42, Chapel Hill 7
East Carteret 21, Pamlico County 8
East Davidson 29, South Davidson 0
East Duplin 56, South Lenoir 0
East Forsyth 51, Winston-Salem Reynolds 0
East Lincoln 42, Hickory St. Stephens 6
East Surry 40, East Bend Forbush 14
Eastern Alamance 41, Person 0
Eastern Guilford 56, Southern Guilford 0
Eastern Randolph 38, Providence Grove 16
Eastern Wayne 27, Wilson Beddingfield 6
Edenton Holmes 62, Kill Devil Hills First Flight 0
Enka 28, North Buncombe 14
Fairmont 42, Red Springs 0
Fayetteville Pine Forest 49, Erwin Triton 21
Fayetteville Westover 32, Fayetteville Sanford 27
Forest City Chase 31, Polk County 13
Fuquay-Varina 34, Garner 14
Goldsboro 47, North Johnston 13
Greenville Conley 42, Jacksonville 21
Havelock 32, South Central Pitt 12
Hertford County 54, Camden County 14
Hickory 63, West Iredell 0
Hoke County 52, Cameron Union Pines 12
Holly Springs 49, Morrisville Green Hope 0
Indian Trail Porter Ridge 35, Waxhaw Cuthbertson 28
Jacksonville White Oak 34, Holly Ridge Dixon 8
Lumberton 26, Fayetteville Byrd 0
Marshville Forest Hills 31, West Stanly 16
Matthews Butler 28, Charlotte Catholic 21
Matthews Weddington 52, Monroe Sun Valley 0
Metrolina Christian Academy 31, High Point Christian Academy 7
Mitchell County 33, Burnsville Mountain Heritage 0
Monroe 39, Monroe Parkwood 6
Mooresville 14, West Cabarrus 0
Mooresville Pine Lake Prep 30, Winston-Salem Carver 6
New Bern 48, Greenville Rose 0
Newton Grove Midway 49, West Bladen 33
Newton-Conover 40, Catawba Bandys 6
North Brunswick 35, West Brunswick 27
North Davidson 47, Asheboro 0
North Lincoln 49, Newton Foard 3
North Rowan 50, West Davidson 14
North Stanly 46, South Stanly 0
Northwest Guilford 51, Jamestown Ragsdale 6
Pender County 60, East Columbus 12
Perquimans 46, Bertie County 6
Pikeville Aycock 35, West Johnston 20
Princeton 70, Seven Springs Spring Creek 0
Raleigh Millbrook 27, Raleigh Wakefield 24, OT
Reidsville 57, West Stokes 0
Roanoke Rapids 14, Louisburg 8
Salisbury 59, Lexington 0
Smithfield-Selma 64, Southern Wayne 0
South Granville 55, Carrboro 0
Spring Lake Overhills 44, Harnett Central 20
Surry Central 45, North Wilkes 20
Swansboro 42, Croatan 38
Valdese Draughn 32, Rosman 2
Wake Forest 23, Wake Forest Heritage 12
Wallace-Rose Hill 62, Kinston 35
Warsaw Kenan 42, North Lenoir 14
Washington 37, North Pitt 22
Watauga County 49, Lenoir Hibriten 13
Waxhaw Marvin Ridge 49, Monroe Piedmont 0
Wayne Christian 52, Halifax Academy 30
West Carteret 38, Richlands 19
West Craven 48, Greene Central 0
West Forsyth 35, Davie County 14
West Rowan 57, Central Cabarrus 13
Western Harnett 21, Fayetteville Smith 12
Whiteville 63, West Columbus 7
Wilmington Hoggard 41, Wilmington Ashley 13
Wilmington Laney 27, South Brunswick 23
Wilson Hunt 43, South Johnston 19
___
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
___
Information from: ScoreStream Inc., http://ScoreStream.com