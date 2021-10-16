expand
October 17, 2021

Christian McCaffrey's is out for Sunday's game. (AP File Photo/Jeffrey Phelps)

McCaffrey officially out for Sunday’s game against Vikings

By Post Sports

Published 12:00 am Saturday, October 16, 2021

By STEVE REED

AP Sports Writer

CHARLOTTE (AP) — Carolina Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey will miss his third straight game Sunday against the Minnesota Vikings because of a hamstring injury.

McCaffrey was held out of practice for a second consecutive day Friday and is listed as out for the game.

Coach Matt Rhule said when McCaffrey practiced Wednesday he still felt something wasn’t right in the hamstring.

“We came off the field that day hoping that he would be ready on Thursday, but he just hasn’t been there yet,” Rhule said. “He’s doing everything he can. It’s been three weeks. So we hope to have him out there (at practice) next week.”

Rookie Chuba Hubbard, who rushed for 104 yards last week in a loss to Philadelphia, is expected to start, with Royce Freeman getting some work as a backup.

The Panthers are 3-0 with McCaffrey in the starting lineup, but they have lost the last two games with him out. Sam Darnold has been sacked eight times and thrown five interceptions in the last two games.

