expand
Ad Spot

October 17, 2021

Editorial: Salisbury should think about four-year terms, too

By Salisbury Post Editorial Board

Published 12:00 am Sunday, October 17, 2021

When Spencer voters go to the polls, they will have a few items on their ballots.

They will be able to vote for members of the Spencer Board of Aldermen and the mayor, but there are exactly the same number of candidates running as open seats. Bob Bish and Sharon Hovis are not seeking re-election. So that means newcomer Andrew Howe and Rashid Muhammad, who previously filled an unexpired term, will get seats on the board.

Voters will also have a choice in ballot referendums to create four-year terms for the board and mayor and to stagger those terms. Board members and the mayor currently serve two-year terms that all expire at the same time.

The ballot referendum is a good idea. Two-year terms pose the potential for entire boards to turn over in one year, which can make it hard to sustain progress or create momentum toward fixing a problem. When candidates are thinking about running for re-election every two years, they’re thinking less about the basics of town government. With four years, candidates can dig deeper into problems with the confidence that they don’t have to face voters in another two years with a major accomplishment.

Maybe that’s why things are so dysfunctional in Washington, D.C. Members of the House of Representatives have to run for re-election every two years, requiring constant fundraising operations.

After Salisbury’s first mayoral election this year, council members should consider following Spencer’s lead. Four-year terms were one idea discussed during an elections committee led by council members David Post and Tamara Sheffield. So, they’ve already talked about the possibility. The council can hold a public hearing to double check public opinion on the matter before scheduling a ballot referendum to make the change.

Towns or cities that already have staggered four-year terms include China Grove, Cleveland, East Spencer, Granite Quarry, Kannapolis and Landis, putting Spencer and Salisbury in the minority. Granite Quarry is its own oddity because the mayor only has a two-year term.

The “if it’s broke don’t fix it” mentality presupposes that there aren’t benefits to change and that local politics aren’t broken. Think about the years of work required for Kannapolis to make downtown redevelopment happen. Would that have been possible with two-year terms?

The Salisbury City Council may come to a conclusion that there’s no need to change to four-year terms, but they should at least reconsider the possibility after the 2021 elections.

More News

Granite Fest makes a comeback with music, vendors and fun for kids

State budget process could mean big gains or loss of funding for schools

McCaffrey on IR, can’t return to Panthers for three more weeks

Faith news: Bethel Baptist Church deacon ordination service at noon today

Comments

Granite Quarry

Granite Fest makes a comeback with music, vendors and fun for kids

Education

State budget process could mean big gains or loss of funding for schools

Business

Biz Roundup: Downtown Salisbury vying for $25,000 cash prize

Kannapolis

Kannapolis native serves as a member of U.S. Navy’s ‘Silent Service’

Local

Snyder promoted to deputy city clerk

Crime

Woman arrested for flashing rear end at Sheriff’s Office after previous charges overturned

Lifestyle

Hall wins bronze medal in SilverArts

Clubs

Harold B. Jarrett American Legion Post 342 holds 75th anniversary celebration

Business

Salisbury-based Integro Technologies acquired by Kaman Distribution Group

Lifestyle

World War II veteran, longtime Rowan County farmer, celebrates 100th birthday

Local

Rowan commissioners will discuss body cameras for bailiffs, arrowhead donation, plumbing fix for lead levels

Business

Downtown move gives Salisbury Eyecare and Eyewear chance to expand offerings, add new doctor

Nation/World

Clinton recovering from infection 

Crime

Teen charged in shooting at Mount Tabor High School held without bond

Nation/World

Marine officer receives reprimand for Afghanistan criticism

Elections

Beasley top fundraiser in third quarter for Senate race

Farm & Garden

Nearly 1-ton pumpkin sets record at state fair

High School

High school football: Loeblein throws record six TD passes for Falcons; Cavs, Hornets romp

Nation/World

UK lawmaker stabbed to death in terrorist act

Crime

Cooleemee man arrested after trading gunfire with Davie County investigators in Rowan

Elections

Salisbury council candidates list crime reduction, hiring a new city manager among city’s top priorities

Crime

Blotter: Man charged with trio of vehicle break-ins

Coronavirus

Catawba College will require COVID-19 vaccinations in 2022

Local

City selects Sada Stewart Troutman as new Downtown Salisbury Inc. director