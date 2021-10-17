expand
October 17, 2021

Faith news: Bethel Baptist Church deacon ordination service at noon today

MOCKSVILLE — New Bethel Baptist Church will hold a deacon ordination at noon today for Brother James “J.B.” Gregory.

Brother James “J.B.” Gregory

The Rev. Gary Milton of Boxwood Baptist Church in Mocksville will be the guest speaker.

Rev. John R. Bankhead Jr. is pastor of the church at 3727 Hwy 601 S. Call 336-284-2990 for more information.

Per the COVID-19 requirements, masks must be worn during the service.

Bible and mental health gathering

Are you or anyone around you suffering from depression, anxiety or PTSD?  If the answer is yes, you are invited to a biblical support and spiritual network meeting for those suffering from mental health and traumas.

The first meeting will be held at Union Lutheran Church, 4770 Bringle Ferry Road, in the pastor study today at 1 p.m.  There is no cost to attend.

If you have questions, contact the church office at 704-636-5092 between 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Monday-Friday.

