expand
Ad Spot

October 17, 2021

Woman arrested for flashing rear end at Sheriff’s Office after previous charges overturned

By Josh Bergeron

Published 12:00 am Sunday, October 17, 2021

SALISBURY — A Spencer woman was arrested Thursday for flashing her rear end to Rowan Sheriff’s Office employees months after the N.C. Court of Appeals overturned convictions on two criminal charges.

Suwanda Evette Humphreys was charged with disorderly conduct after an incident where she was told to leave the lobby of Rowan Sheriff’s Office or face arrest, agreed to leave after deputies placed one cuff on her wrist and came back to the front door of the lobby. When she came back, Humphreys allegedly yelled profanities, turned her back to the door, pulled her pants down and showed her naked rear end, a Sheriff’s Office incident report stated.

The report states Humphreys initially was asked to leave the lobby after some yelling. Clerical staff asked a deputy if he could help remove Humphreys from the lobby, a report states.

The most recent charge comes several months after the N.C. Court of Appeals overturned convictions for disorderly conduct and resisting an officer. The court in December said substantial evidence wasn’t presented in Rowan County Superior Court that Humphreys committed the crimes.

“Here, the only evidence of defendants interference with the operation of a school and its students was a group of students hearing her use profanity on their way to class,” the Appeals Court wrote about the disorderly conduct charge.

About the resisting arrest charge, the court wrote, “There is insufficient evidence defendant did anything more than merely remonstrate. Even if her actions exceeded remonstration, there is insufficient evidence defendant acted willfully in purposeful or deliberate violation of the law as she reasonably believed she had the right to act as she did in observing the officers and protesting what she perceived as an unlawful search.”

The overturned conviction is tied to a K-9 walkthrough of East Rowan High School’s parking lot requested by School Resource Officer Tommy Cato. During the walkthrough, the K-9 gave an indication that drugs could be in a car owned by Humphreys and driven by her daughter.

Court documents state Humphreys was belligerent when she arrived at the school. She agreed to a search after being told it would be towed and that deputies would obtain a warrant if she did not OK the search. She was accused of not complying with requests to back up from deputies as they were searching the car or to stand in Cato’s field of view.

Court documents state she told a group of students walking through the parking lot to their weightlifting class, “(Y)ou all about to see a black woman, an unarmed black woman, get shot.”

In addition to the case in state court, Humphreys is suing the Rowan-Salisbury Schools Board of Education and Cato in federal court. The court for the Middle District of North Carolina on Friday appointed a mediator to settle the case.

More News

Granite Fest makes a comeback with music, vendors and fun for kids

State budget process could mean big gains or loss of funding for schools

McCaffrey on IR, can’t return to Panthers for three more weeks

Faith news: Bethel Baptist Church deacon ordination service at noon today

Comments

Granite Quarry

Granite Fest makes a comeback with music, vendors and fun for kids

Education

State budget process could mean big gains or loss of funding for schools

Business

Biz Roundup: Downtown Salisbury vying for $25,000 cash prize

Kannapolis

Kannapolis native serves as a member of U.S. Navy’s ‘Silent Service’

Local

Snyder promoted to deputy city clerk

Crime

Woman arrested for flashing rear end at Sheriff’s Office after previous charges overturned

Lifestyle

Hall wins bronze medal in SilverArts

Clubs

Harold B. Jarrett American Legion Post 342 holds 75th anniversary celebration

Business

Salisbury-based Integro Technologies acquired by Kaman Distribution Group

Lifestyle

World War II veteran, longtime Rowan County farmer, celebrates 100th birthday

Local

Rowan commissioners will discuss body cameras for bailiffs, arrowhead donation, plumbing fix for lead levels

Business

Downtown move gives Salisbury Eyecare and Eyewear chance to expand offerings, add new doctor

Nation/World

Clinton recovering from infection 

Crime

Teen charged in shooting at Mount Tabor High School held without bond

Nation/World

Marine officer receives reprimand for Afghanistan criticism

Elections

Beasley top fundraiser in third quarter for Senate race

Farm & Garden

Nearly 1-ton pumpkin sets record at state fair

High School

High school football: Loeblein throws record six TD passes for Falcons; Cavs, Hornets romp

Nation/World

UK lawmaker stabbed to death in terrorist act

Crime

Cooleemee man arrested after trading gunfire with Davie County investigators in Rowan

Elections

Salisbury council candidates list crime reduction, hiring a new city manager among city’s top priorities

Crime

Blotter: Man charged with trio of vehicle break-ins

Coronavirus

Catawba College will require COVID-19 vaccinations in 2022

Local

City selects Sada Stewart Troutman as new Downtown Salisbury Inc. director