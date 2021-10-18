expand
October 19, 2021

Area Sports Briefs: Perfect CCC season for Salisbury soccer

By Mike London

Will Webb scored 2 more goals for the Hornets. Photo by Wayne Hinshaw.

 

South Rowan volleyball’s Cameron Black. Photo by Wayne Hinshaw, for the Salisbury Post.

 

From staff reports

Salisbury’s boys soccer team completed a perfect Central Carolina Conference season with Monday’s 6-1 victory against Lexington.

Will Webb scored 40 seconds into the match for the Hornets (16-1, 10-0) on an assist by Luke Graeber, the first of his three.

The second half started almost the same way,as Webb scored inside of a minute, this time from Colin Donaldson.

That opened up the game a bit and SHS found moreopportunities.

Leonardo Fragoso, Daniel Cuevas, Donaldson, and Mario Perez also scored.

It was the first career goal for Perez.

Assists were also credited to Joseph Hernandez and Hines Busby.

Salisbury got excellent play from Hernandez, David Austin, and Riley Dillon.

Next up for Salisbury is a non-conference matchup versus former CCC rival Ledford. The game is set for Thursday at 6 p.m. at Ludwig Stadium.

The regular season doesn’t conclude for another two weeks. However since NR didn’t field a team and we had our open date (7 team league), we had to find some non conference opponents to bridge the gap. Playoffs begin November 1st.

Dual team pairings were announced.

In a 2A first-round match this week, top-seeded Salisbury will host No. 16 R-S Central.

In 3A, 13th-seeded Carson will travel to No. 4 West Henderson.

Regionals will take place on Tuesday.

Conference championship matches for the SPC and CCC are set for Tuesday.

Azalee Huneycutt,  Camden Snow and Don Carpenter took first place in McCanless Couples action.

David Huneycutt, Tammie Drew and Crystal Clement came in  second.

Heather DePalma-Spivey had  closest to the pin.

P-Daber had longest putt.

Is your son or daughter looking for a fun and inclusive community where he or she can be active, make friends and reach new goals?

Rowan Rockhounds Composite Youth Mountain Bike Team will be making a return for the 2022 season.

Allboys and girls in grades 6-12 who reside in Rowan County are welcome.

Information sessions will be held at The Pedal Factory on 311 East Council Street, Salisbury, where you can meet the coaches and learn more about the league andRowan County’s team.

Parents and new riders will not need to attend both sessions. Pick the one that is more convenient. The first session will be held Sunday, Oct. 24, from 4-5:30 p.m.

The second session will be on Tuesday, Oct. 26, from 6:15-7:30 p.m.

If you are unable to attend either session or have questions,  contact team director and head coach Eric Phillips by email: eric@skinnywheels.com or by calling/texting Skinny Wheels Bike Shop at 704-762-9537.

Teenage fisherman Harrison McCall finished fifth in the Phoenix Bass Fishing League regional on Lake Murray and qualified for the BFL All-American Championship.

McCall caught six bass, weighing 15 pounds, nine ounces and won $1,000.

 

 

 

