October 18, 2021

Blotter: Oct. 17

By Carl Blankenship

Published 12:00 am Monday, October 18, 2021

In weekend crime reports:

• Donny Ray Martin, 44, of Kannapolis, was charged with felony possession of a schedule two controlled substance and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia on Saturday.

Martin was arrested by a Landis Police Department officer after allegedly being found in possession of methamphetamine. Martin was also allegedly in possession of scales and a clear plastic bag.

After his arrest Martin was transported to Rowan County Detention Center and held on a $1,000 bond.

• Morgan Taylor Nicholson, 27, of Salisbury, was charged with felony possession of a schedule one controlled substance and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia on Saturday.

Nicholson arrested without a warrant by a Salisbury Police Department officer after allegedly being found in possession of heroin, syringes, a cap with residue, a burned copper cleaning pad and a glass pipe.

Nicholson was transported to Rowan County Detention Center and held on a $3,000 bond.

Comments

