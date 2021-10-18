expand
Ad Spot

October 18, 2021

Tony Martin Deese

Man jailed for shooting at Davie detectives in Rowan County, given $560,000 bond

By Staff Report

Published 5:30 pm Monday, October 18, 2021

WOODLEAF — A Cooleemee man who shot at Davie County detectives in Rowan County faces two counts of assault on a law enforcement officer with a firearm in addition to failing to appear in court for felony crimes.

Tony Martin Deese, 27, is accused of running from and shooting at Davie County detectives who spotted him Friday standing with a group of people on Chickadee Lane, which intersects with Needmore Road and is close to the Rowan-Davie border.

Maj. John Sifford of the Rowan County Sheriff’s Office said law enforcement officers are allowed to make an arrest anywhere in North Carolina as long as it’s for a felony that occurred in their jurisdiction. The Davie detectives sought to arrest Deese for previous crimes included failing to appear in court for felony larceny, felony uttering a forged instrument and habitual felon.

Davie Sheriff J.D. Hartman told the Enterprise-Record in Mocksville that Deese ran across the field after being spotted. When he reached a wooded area, “he turned and started shooting at them,” Hartman told the Enterprise-Record. Sifford said Deese fired two shots at the Davie detectives.

The detectives returned fire, but had to be careful because they were in an open field and the suspect was at a wooded area, Hartman said. Neither the suspects nor the detectives were hit by the gunfire.

At one point, Deese entered a home in the area during the chase, which lasted about 15 minutes. He was treated at Rowan Medical Center for a cut on the back of his head after being arrested.

Hartman said both officers remain on duty because all policies were followed.

“If you shoot at one of our officers, we’re going to shoot back,” he told the Enterprise-Record.

Deese is being held in the Davie County Detention Center with a $560,000 bond for the assault on a law enforcement officer charges, failing to appear in court and possession of a firearm by a felon.

More News

Man jailed for shooting at Davie detectives in Rowan County, given $560,000 bond

County Commissioner Craig Pierce pleads guilty to driving while intoxicated

Overdose call turns into homicide investigation on Ted Lane

Court judgement requires occupants to vacate Gheen Road home, site of two murders

Comments

Crime

Man jailed for shooting at Davie detectives in Rowan County, given $560,000 bond

BREAKING NEWS

County Commissioner Craig Pierce pleads guilty to driving while intoxicated

BREAKING NEWS

Overdose call turns into homicide investigation on Ted Lane

Crime

Court judgement requires occupants to vacate Gheen Road home, site of two murders

Crime

Blotter: Oct. 17

Nation/World

Bill Clinton back home after hospitalization from infection

Local

Early voting creeps along as county holds first municipal voting on Sunday

News

5 killed in single-vehicle crash in Raleigh

News

Knightdale police officer dies in crash on Interstate 540

Granite Quarry

Granite Fest makes a comeback with music, vendors and fun for kids

Education

State budget process could mean big gains or loss of funding for schools

Business

Biz Roundup: Downtown Salisbury vying for $25,000 cash prize

Kannapolis

Kannapolis native serves as a member of U.S. Navy’s ‘Silent Service’

Local

Snyder promoted to deputy city clerk

Crime

Woman arrested for flashing rear end at Sheriff’s Office after previous charges overturned

Lifestyle

Hall wins bronze medal in SilverArts

Clubs

Harold B. Jarrett American Legion Post 342 holds 75th anniversary celebration

Business

Salisbury-based Integro Technologies acquired by Kaman Distribution Group

Lifestyle

World War II veteran, longtime Rowan County farmer, celebrates 100th birthday

Local

Rowan commissioners will discuss body cameras for bailiffs, arrowhead donation, plumbing fix for lead levels

Business

Downtown move gives Salisbury Eyecare and Eyewear chance to expand offerings, add new doctor

Nation/World

Clinton recovering from infection 

Crime

Teen charged in shooting at Mount Tabor High School held without bond

Nation/World

Marine officer receives reprimand for Afghanistan criticism