Letter: Anthony Smith shows concern for others, younger generation

I would like to take this opportunity to give an endorsement for Anthony Smith, who is a candidate for Salisbury City Council. I have known Anthony Smith for the past five years and highly respect his integrity, intellect and visionary thinking.

Anthony has been active in community matters for a number of years. He relates well to people across socio-economic class and ethnicity. This understanding and relational skill has helped him work collaboratively in various community projects.

Anthony Smith is also the lead pastor/minister of Mission House, the congregation of which I am a part. So, I have been able to know him closely as my pastor and colleague. I have seen first-hand the way he works with others and especially his concern for the development of the young generation. I have benefited from his teaching and counsel.

I hope you will give serious consideration to voting for Anthony Smith in this election. He certainly has my vote!

— Jeffrey Fussner

Salisbury