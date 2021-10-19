expand
Ad Spot

October 19, 2021

Letters: Vote for Heggins in mayor’s race, Smith and Sheffield for council

By Post Letters

Published 12:00 am Tuesday, October 19, 2021

It is my opinion that people who want to be government leaders and decision makers do so for two main reasons. 

It is either for self interest and power or for a genuine desire to work for and benefit all people regardless of ethnicity, race, gender or economic status. My intention is not to malign any candidate but to express my support for Al Heggins for mayor of Salisbury and Anthony Smith and Tamara Sheffield for Salisbury City Council. 

These very capable people have already shown that they have walked with, fought for and made decisions that promote opportunities and equity for all people to prosper and not just for those who have the most clout and influence. We are a diverse community and we need a mayor and council members who represent this diversity. We can only be a truly inclusive community when we have leaders who advocate for equity in school resources and that all children are valued, who advocate for transparency, oversight, accountability and equity in policing and the judicial system and allocate resources to provide affordable housing and lift people out of poverty. 

We need leaders who can be a voice for the voiceless and make sure that everyone has a place at the table. To continue to work for the revitalization of the downtown area and to enact policies for  economic growth are also important issues for these candidates. 

Al Heggins, Anthony Smith and Tamara Sheffield have not engaged in negative campaigning but have shown by example their willingness to listen to and work with others who may have differing opinions. They treat others with dignity and respect. Your vote is important and absolutely necessary to ensure that we have leaders who represent all the people.  Please join me in voting for Al, Anthony and Tamara.

— Carol Pomeroy

Salisbury

More News

Salisbury man arrested for running from deputies in smoke shop, tossing gun under table

Blotter: Salisbury man charged with indecent liberties, first degree sex offense

College golf: Lyerly wins Wolfpack Intercollegiate

Council to discuss potential changes to Downtown Revitalization Incentive grant program

Comments

Crime

Salisbury man arrested for running from deputies in smoke shop, tossing gun under table

Crime

Blotter: Salisbury man charged with indecent liberties, first degree sex offense

News

Council to discuss potential changes to Downtown Revitalization Incentive grant program

Local

Election 2021: Bowman challenging Taylor in Rockwell mayor’s race

News

Public safety, city manager, economy: Mayoral candidates Alexander, Heggins discuss city’s biggest issues

Elections

Political Notebook: Rowan Democratic Party makes endorsements for municipal races

Local

Spencer looking for big impact from new storefront grants

Granite Quarry

Election 2021: Granite Quarry’s new mayor will be a veteran or a newcomer

Ask Us

Ask Us: If I received my vaccine in another county, is it recorded in Rowan?

Local

Young entrepreneur raises $1,000 for Rowan County United Way with lemonade stand

News

Election 2021: Candidates in East Spencer hoping to continue moving town forward

News

Election 2021: Candidates detail their visions, goals if elected to Salisbury City Council

China Grove

Election 2021: China Grove Town Council candidates detail approaches to handling economic, residential growth

Cleveland

Election 2021: Four candidates competing for three seats in town of Cleveland

Local

County hopes software will streamline foster home licensing process

Local

Election 2021:Four vie for pair of seats on Granite Quarry board

High School

High school volleyball: Carson tops Mustangs again

News

Judge: No waiting on NC budget to act on school funding

Nation/World

2 more House Democrats retiring, underscoring 2022 obstacles

Crime

Man jailed for shooting at Davie detectives in Rowan County given $560,000 bond

Crime

County Commissioner Craig Pierce pleads guilty to driving while intoxicated

BREAKING NEWS

Overdose call turns into homicide investigation on Ted Lane

Crime

Court judgment requires occupants to vacate Gheen Road home, site of two murders

Crime

Blotter: Oct. 17