October 19, 2021

Salisbury man arrested for running from deputies in smoke shop, tossing gun under table

By Carl Blankenship

Published 1:24 pm Tuesday, October 19, 2021

SALISBURY – Rowan County Sheriff deputies on Monday charged a Salisbury man with a felony gun crime after attempting to serve a warrant connected to an April incident.

Elijah Ohmari Redfern, 23, was located at Happy Smoke Shop on Avalon Drive. Rowan Sheriff’s Office deputies were looking for Redfern to serve a DNA search warrant for evidence pertaining to an April 27 arrest. On Monday, Redfern allegedly attempted to flee from officers on foot through the store, but he was arrested in the back room.

He’s accused of throwing a 9mm Glock handgun under the table as he was being arrested.

Maj. John Sifford of the Rowan County Sheriff’s Office said Redfern was charged with possession of a firearm by a felon and misdemeanor resisting a public officer in connection to arrest on Monday.

Redfern already was out on a $3,000 secured bond for the April charges, including felony possession of a firearm by a felon, felony possession of a controlled substance, selling or buying a firearm with an altered serial number, misdemeanor flee to elude arrest, misdemeanor hit and run, leaving the scene after causing property damage and felony possession with intent to manufacture, sell or deliver a controlled substance.

Those charges stem from an April 13 incident when Redfern allegedly led officers on a chase ending in China Grove before fleeing on foot. He was not located at that time and was arrested on April 27.

