expand
Ad Spot

October 23, 2021

Ci’Ora Williams and LaChelle Hines pose in the front of their new store. The daughter-mother duo spends plenty of quality time together designing and printing custom tees. Ben Stansell/Salisbury Post

East Spencer apparel store will host free luncheon for Breast Cancer Awareness Month

By Ben Stansell

Published 4:41 pm Thursday, October 21, 2021

EAST SPENCER — In conjunction with Breast Cancer Awareness Month, InspirU Apparel is hosting a free luncheon Saturday from 12-3 p.m. for anyone who has lived through or currently has breast cancer.

“It really is acknowledging those that are going through breast cancer, those that are battling breast cancer and just trying to uplift their spirits and keep a positive vibe,” said LaChelle Hines, owner of the East Spencer shop.

The luncheon will be held at InspirU’s store at 935 S. Long St.

To coordinate the event, Hines called on a number of local businesses that have made material or monetary donations. Even some of InspirU’s customers have chipped in to help Hines host the luncheon at no cost to attendees.

“InspirU is all about inspiring people, so we just wanted to bring some inspiration to a group of ladies who have gone through this,” Hines said. “We’re always trying to reach out to the community to let the community know we’re supporting them.”

The menu will consist of fried chicken, meatballs, sandwiches, salad, macaroni and cheese and more. A dessert bar will be stocked with candy apples and other sweets. Free gift bags filled with a shirt, mug, journal and more will be handed out to those who have been impacted by breast cancer.

The keynote speaker for the luncheon will be Linda McCree. Cancer survivor Joy Miller will be a special guest.

Linda McCree.

“She’s a breast cancer survivor, so she’ll be speaking on her journey on how she went through and how she is going through it now,” Hines said. “She’s a very positive person. She’s high energy.”

Tanica Washington and Dileika Wilson-Ballard, co-owner of Timeless Wigs and Marvelous Things, are planning to perform a dance routine. There will also be prayer and the reading of psalms and a balloon release.

Sponsors for the luncheon include Harris Teeter, Food Lion, Olive Garden, Kiddie Land, Marvelous Wigs and Timeless Things and Greater Joy church. Tara White is donating apparel from her brand. More information can be found by calling Hines at 704-232-8412.

Editor’s Note: This story has been updated since its publication to correctly reflect the spelling of the business.

More News

High school girls tennis: Cougars, Hornets advance

City, Bell Tower Green Inc. sign agreement formally handing over maintenance responsibilities

East holds off South for homecoming victory

Astros oust Red Sox to reach World Series

Comments

Local

City, Bell Tower Green Inc. sign agreement formally handing over maintenance responsibilities

High School

East holds off South for homecoming victory

Business

NC unemployment on 12-month streak of lower rates

High School

High school football: West comes up just short against Concord

Coronavirus

FDA says Pfizer COVID vaccine looks effective for young kids

Nation/World

Warrant: Baldwin didn’t know weapon contained live round

Crime

Blotter: Man charged with breaking into used car dealership, stealing Ford Mustang

Crime

Kannapolis man charged with accidentally killing foster brother

Business

Renting out Wrenn House is next on menu for Bell Tower Green Park

Local

City to purchase, replace floating aerator devices for wastewater treatment

Business

NC Community College president details importance of connection between businesses, educational institutions

Entertainment

Sheriff: Alec Baldwin fired prop gun on movie set that killed woman

Coronavirus

CDC panel recommends expanded COVID-19 vaccine booster rollout

News

Truck driver killed after collision with school bus in Newton

Crime

Iredell County man charged with murder after three bodies found in burned Statesville house

Crime

Massive search for Laundrie ends as FBI identifies remains in Florida

Cleveland

Nation’s largest barn quilt mural to be unveiled in Cleveland on Saturday

College

Charlotte among six schools joining American Athletic Conference

Crime

Few details available after Kannapolis shooting claims life

Business

East Spencer apparel store will host free luncheon for Breast Cancer Awareness Month

College

Catawba College receives record $200 million contribution to endowment

Crime

Blotter: Bullet holes found at Salisbury home

Crime

Rowan Sheriff’s Office releases details of NASCAR driver’s assault at coworker’s home

Elections

Council candidates discuss city’s handling of ‘Fame’ relocation, protesting, pandemic