Letter: Al Heggins’ campaign is about all of us

Al Heggins’ campaign to be the first elected mayor in Salisbury history is not about her. It’s about you. It’s about me. It’s about all of us. It’s about our collective ability to reimagine, reshape and reboot our city, with a focus on the shared belief that we all belong. For many Salisbury residents, it may not feel like that sometimes. In fact, it may not feel like that most of the time. But Al Heggins believes you belong here, and your voice matters.

Al Heggins continually pursues innovative and creative ways to call people in, not call people out. She advocates for a Congress of Neighborhoods, where a representative from every neighborhood will guide the city on how to spend public funds and address the root causes of crime. She envisions an event where entrepreneurs without storefronts will set up pop-up shops downtown. She embraces participatory budgeting — a transparent and inclusive process to decide how tax dollars are spent. And she insists on implementation of an annual equity report for the city, as part of the Resolution of Reconciliation that she helped steer toward unanimous adoption by city council when she was mayor.

Let’s elect Al Heggins our mayor again. She has the unique ability to align Salisbury’s valued traditions with our collective, forward-thinking vision. Choose Al Heggins, a mayor for everyone.

— Emily Ford

Salisbury