Letter: Al Heggins for all

Election time

Let’s be brave

Show the door to

The old brigade

Inward looking

No new ideas

Time to get new careers

It isn’t hard when you slice the cake

To see the layers and who’s on the make

Blue or red it don’t matter

Tribe and status top of the ladder

Status quo us on top

Kiss the ring oh my stop

Groucho looks down in a state

Al’s a marxist end of debate

Moribund playbook to the fore

Last gasp of the dinosaur

Demonize and steer up fear

All to lose don’t you hear?

Remember the words of FDR

If you need an aid-memoire

So my friends let’s move on

The 1950’s long and gone

— Andrew Walker

Salisbury