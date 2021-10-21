expand
Ad Spot

October 23, 2021

Spencer Library hosts life pathways event

By Post Education

Published 12:00 am Thursday, October 21, 2021

SPENCER — A pair of student groups from Essie Academy and North Rowan Middle School spent some time at Spencer Public Library on Tuesday learning about music, art, law enforcement and education.

Lady Sara Paris, world traveler, artist, poet and dramatist and recent transplant to Spencer, shared her philosophy of art with the students.  Examples of her art that she displayed were a giant rose and a portrait of her dog. After Lady Sara’s purchase of a vintage theater, dating from the 1930s on Fifth Street in Spencer, she discussed her plans of restoring life and art to this iconic spot.

Teresa Moore-Mitchell, a Livingstone College music professor, opera singer and concert vocalist, sang several operatic portions in Italian, French and German. She explained how her love of music and professional training opened up many doors of opportunity to travel the world and meet many famous people. 

Rebecca Stinson, author and blues and jazz artist, has been well-known in the Salisbury and China Grove area for her piano and voice work. She sang a few lines of a song which showed the emotions of sadness over losing a loved one in the blues tradition. The library hopes to invite her back for a more extended concert for its Black History Month events.

Two veteran teachers of the North area, Patti and Melissa Secreast, shared their love of students and teaching in our second sessions. Patti, a retired educator, is the town mayor pro-tem and Melissa teaches the upper grade at Essie Academy in East Spencer. 

A highlight for the seventh-grade students was the attendance of four Spencer police officers, Chief Michael James, officer-in-training Philip Brown, Sgt. Brian Leonard and North High School Resource Officer Caleb Smith.

Brown shared his desire to be a superhero as a kid which later translated to his career path in law enforcement.

Even though he played football as a teen, he urged the young men in the room to always use this as a means to further education and achieve more realistic goals. He told them only a small percentage of football stars make it to the NFL. The highlight after our lunch break was sitting in the police car and listening to the police sirens. 

The final session before the buses had to leave was Betty Sedberry, local historic landmark artist.

The next event at the library will be open to parents, children, teachers and interested patrons as it hosts two children’s authors, Dicey McCullough and Sherri Kepley.

Both women have written new books which they will share with the audience and sign purchased books. Refreshments will be served as well. The event will run 4 to 5:30 p.m. on Nov. 16. The age range for these books start at the age of 3 and will interest older elementary students. Please RSVP by calling the library phone at 704-636-9072.

More News

High school girls tennis: Cougars, Hornets advance

City, Bell Tower Green Inc. sign agreement formally handing over maintenance responsibilities

East holds off South for homecoming victory

Astros oust Red Sox to reach World Series

Comments

Local

City, Bell Tower Green Inc. sign agreement formally handing over maintenance responsibilities

High School

East holds off South for homecoming victory

Business

NC unemployment on 12-month streak of lower rates

High School

High school football: West comes up just short against Concord

Coronavirus

FDA says Pfizer COVID vaccine looks effective for young kids

Nation/World

Warrant: Baldwin didn’t know weapon contained live round

Crime

Blotter: Man charged with breaking into used car dealership, stealing Ford Mustang

Crime

Kannapolis man charged with accidentally killing foster brother

Business

Renting out Wrenn House is next on menu for Bell Tower Green Park

Local

City to purchase, replace floating aerator devices for wastewater treatment

Business

NC Community College president details importance of connection between businesses, educational institutions

Entertainment

Sheriff: Alec Baldwin fired prop gun on movie set that killed woman

Coronavirus

CDC panel recommends expanded COVID-19 vaccine booster rollout

News

Truck driver killed after collision with school bus in Newton

Crime

Iredell County man charged with murder after three bodies found in burned Statesville house

Crime

Massive search for Laundrie ends as FBI identifies remains in Florida

Cleveland

Nation’s largest barn quilt mural to be unveiled in Cleveland on Saturday

College

Charlotte among six schools joining American Athletic Conference

Crime

Few details available after Kannapolis shooting claims life

Business

East Spencer apparel store will host free luncheon for Breast Cancer Awareness Month

College

Catawba College receives record $200 million contribution to endowment

Crime

Blotter: Bullet holes found at Salisbury home

Crime

Rowan Sheriff’s Office releases details of NASCAR driver’s assault at coworker’s home

Elections

Council candidates discuss city’s handling of ‘Fame’ relocation, protesting, pandemic