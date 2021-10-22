Area Briefs: North will finish football game on Saturday
From staff reports
SPENCER — North Rowan’s football team led Lexington 28-14 in the second quarter on Thursday when play was halted by a power failure caused by a transformer fire.
The plan is to finish the Central Carolina Conference game at 10 a.m. on Saturday morning at North.
The Cavaliers scored first on a 50-yard punt return by Amari McArthur.
North also got first-quarter touchdowns from Jae’mias Morrow, who recovered his own fumble in the end zone and McArthur on a 37-yard pass from Jeremiah Alford.
North added a pair of two-point conversions.
Lexington (0-6, 0-4) answered with two rushing TDs and a 2-point conversion to stay in the game.
On the first play of the second quarter, Kh’ron Miller scored a rushing TD for the Cavaliers (5-2, 3-1) to make it 28-14.
North wraps up the regular season at Salisbury next week.
North is headed for the 1A West state playoffs and currently projects as the No. 12 seed in a 32-team bracket.
HS VOLLEYBALL
The NCHSAA released the brackets for the volleyball state playoffs on Thursday.
First-round games will be played on Saturday.
As expected, South Rowan (16-7) and Carson (12-14) are wild-card teams in the 3A bracket.
South Piedmont Conference champion West Rowan (24-2) is seeded third and will host No. 30 West Iredell (6-12) on Saturday at noon. The time for that game has been moved up due to a referee shortage.
Carson is seeded 25th and will play at No. 8 Parkwood (12-10) at 1 p.m. on Saturday.
South Rowan is seeded 18th and will play at 15th-seeded Lake Norman Charter (17-3) on Saturday. The teams played on Tuesday in the SPC tournament, with South Rowan winning.
North Iredell (21-1) is seeded No. 1 in 3A, while West Henderson (19-4) is seeded second.
East Rowan finished 10-13.
•••
In 4A, Davie is seeded eighth and hosts No. 25 South Meck in the first round.
South Iredell beat Lake Norman 3-1 in the Greater Metro Conference championship game.
•••
In 1A, Gray Stone is seeded 11th and is home against No. 22 Avery County.
North Rowan finished 3-15.
•••
In 2A, eighth-seeded West Davidson is at home against No. 25 Wheatmore and No. 21 East Davidson is at No. 12 Surry Central.
West Davidson beat East Davidson 3-1 in the Central Carolina Conference Tournament championship game.
Salisbury finished 10-12.
HS BOYS SOCCER
HS GIRLS TENNIS
Carson lost 5-1 to West Henderson in the first round.
Riley Isley won her singles match for the Cougars.
•••
Gray Stone won 9-0 in the first round against Queens Grant.
JV FOOTBALL
Carson pounded Central Cabarrus 42-0 with Michael Guiton, Foday Dyer, Mahkani Guida and Corbin Hales getting in the end zone for the Cougars.
Trent Sharkey had a 2-point conversion.
Defensive standouts were Hales, Tristan Clawson and Nehemiah Baldwin.
•••
South Rowan made it four straight wins with a 46-6 romp against East Rowan.
Conner Richards scored four touchdowns for the Raiders. Nacier Parker had two rushing TDs.
••
West Rowan won 20-13 against Concord for its third straight win.
Jaylen Neely, Brody Tucker and Anwar Davis scored.
Kevin Toomer had an awesome game for West’s defense,
MIDDLE SCHOOLS
COLLEGE CROSS COUNTRY
The South Atlantic Conference men’s and women’s cross country championships are set for this Saturday.
This year’s championships will be hosted by Queens University of Charlotte and will be run at McAlpine Creek Park.
The men’s 8k race begins at 9 a.m., followed by the women’s 6k race at 10:30.