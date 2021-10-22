City to purchase, replace floating aerator devices for wastewater treatment

SALISBURY — The city has authorized the purchase of four floating aerator devices for a little more than $188,000 as part of five-year plan to replace aging equipment for wastewater treatment.

Salisbury-Rowan Utilities Assistant Director Jason Wilson said three devices were purchased last year and there are around 22 devices to be replaced across both wastewater plants. The Town Creek Wastewater Treatment Plant is located on Heiligtown Road and has more than a dozen devices, and the Grants Creek site is located on Grubb Ferry Road with about six devices. The four devices currently being purchased will be installed at the Grants Creek location.

The equipment will come from Aqua-Aerobic Systems, Inc. The purchase amount is included in the 2021-22 budget. Salisbury-Rowan Utilities was required to obtain authorization for the purchase at Tuesday’s council meeting due to the large cost.

Wilson said the devices agitate and aerate the water, which involves providing bacteria with oxygen so that matter can be broken down to stabilize the wastewater.

A separate, ongoing project with SRU is a revamp of the Grants Creek site. The city awarded Adams-Robinson Enterprises, Inc., in 2020 with a $26.84 million contract to move the facility so it is out of the 100-year floodplain. The project also includes the installation of a new influent pump station and a grit removal system. That project is scheduled for completion in 2022.