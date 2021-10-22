expand
Ad Spot

October 23, 2021

City to purchase, replace floating aerator devices for wastewater treatment

By Natalie Anderson

Published 12:00 am Friday, October 22, 2021

SALISBURY — The city has authorized the purchase of four floating aerator devices for a little more than $188,000 as part of five-year plan to replace aging equipment for wastewater treatment.

Salisbury-Rowan Utilities Assistant Director Jason Wilson said three devices were purchased last year and there are around 22 devices to be replaced across both wastewater plants. The Town Creek Wastewater Treatment Plant is located on Heiligtown Road and has more than a dozen devices, and the Grants Creek site is located on Grubb Ferry Road with about six devices. The four devices currently being purchased will be installed at the Grants Creek location.

The equipment will come from Aqua-Aerobic Systems, Inc. The purchase amount is included in the 2021-22 budget. Salisbury-Rowan Utilities was required to obtain authorization for the purchase at Tuesday’s council meeting due to the large cost.

Wilson said the devices agitate and aerate the water, which involves providing bacteria with oxygen so that matter can be broken down to stabilize the wastewater.

A separate, ongoing project with SRU is a revamp of the Grants Creek site. The city awarded Adams-Robinson Enterprises, Inc., in 2020 with a $26.84 million contract to move the facility so it is out of the 100-year floodplain. The project also includes the installation of a new influent pump station and a grit removal system. That project is scheduled for completion in 2022.

More News

High school girls tennis: Cougars, Hornets advance

City, Bell Tower Green Inc. sign agreement formally handing over maintenance responsibilities

East holds off South for homecoming victory

Astros oust Red Sox to reach World Series

Comments

Local

City, Bell Tower Green Inc. sign agreement formally handing over maintenance responsibilities

High School

East holds off South for homecoming victory

Business

NC unemployment on 12-month streak of lower rates

High School

High school football: West comes up just short against Concord

Coronavirus

FDA says Pfizer COVID vaccine looks effective for young kids

Nation/World

Warrant: Baldwin didn’t know weapon contained live round

Crime

Blotter: Man charged with breaking into used car dealership, stealing Ford Mustang

Crime

Kannapolis man charged with accidentally killing foster brother

Business

Renting out Wrenn House is next on menu for Bell Tower Green Park

Local

City to purchase, replace floating aerator devices for wastewater treatment

Business

NC Community College president details importance of connection between businesses, educational institutions

Entertainment

Sheriff: Alec Baldwin fired prop gun on movie set that killed woman

Coronavirus

CDC panel recommends expanded COVID-19 vaccine booster rollout

News

Truck driver killed after collision with school bus in Newton

Crime

Iredell County man charged with murder after three bodies found in burned Statesville house

Crime

Massive search for Laundrie ends as FBI identifies remains in Florida

Cleveland

Nation’s largest barn quilt mural to be unveiled in Cleveland on Saturday

College

Charlotte among six schools joining American Athletic Conference

Crime

Few details available after Kannapolis shooting claims life

Business

East Spencer apparel store will host free luncheon for Breast Cancer Awareness Month

College

Catawba College receives record $200 million contribution to endowment

Crime

Blotter: Bullet holes found at Salisbury home

Crime

Rowan Sheriff’s Office releases details of NASCAR driver’s assault at coworker’s home

Elections

Council candidates discuss city’s handling of ‘Fame’ relocation, protesting, pandemic