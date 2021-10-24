Ask Us: What are current enrollment numbers for Rowan-Salisbury Schools?
A reader asked for data on student enrollment in Rowan-Salisbury Schools.
For 2020-2021, the most accurate and up-to-date data is the district’s 20-day average daily members metric. The district-wide ADM recorded at day 20 was 17,899. For the 2020-2021 year, the district had a final ADM of 17,866. The ADM dropped significantly after the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic. In 2019-2020 the district’s final ADM was 18,585.
The following numbers show every school’s 20-day ADM:
- Henderson Independent: 14
- Bostian Elementary: 333
- Erwin Middle: 775
- Overton Elementary: 273
- China Grove Elementary: 518
- China Grove Middle: 543
- Corriher Lipe Middle: 432
- East Rowan High: 983
- Koontz Elementary: 463
- Shive Elementary: 481
- Granite Quarry Elementary: 488
- Isenberg Elementary: 419
- Hanford Dole Elementary: 372
- Hurley Elementary: 477
- Jesse Carson High: 1,153
- Knollwood Elementary: 494
- Knox Middle: 517
- Landis Elementary: 596
- Millbridge Elementary: 581
- Morgan Elementary: 266
- Mt. Ulla Elementary: 277
- North Elementary: 384
- North Rowan High: 559
- North Middle: 476
- Rockwell Elementary: 467
- Rowan County Early College: 239
- Salisbury High: 903
- Southeast Middle: 640
- South Rowan High: 971
- West Rowan Elementary: 562
- West Rowan High: 1,065
- West Middle: 663
- Summit K-8 virtual Academy: 515
There are a few things that have changed beside the pandemic. Faith Elementary School and Enochville Elementary School closed at the end of the previous school year. Summit Virtual Academy saw a significant drop in enrollment as more students returned to traditional schools. Summit started the 2020 school year with an ADM of 2,530.
Henderson Independent’s student population fluctuates month-to-month.