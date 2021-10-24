expand
Ad Spot

October 24, 2021

The last of 4-H fruiting plants are on sale. Submitted photo

Laura Allen: Deadline approaching for 4-H plants, wreaths, soap

By Post Lifestyles

Published 12:00 am Sunday, October 24, 2021

Don’t delay any longer if you are planning to order fruiting plants, holiday wreaths and garland, or homemade soaps from Rowan County 4-H. The deadlines for these fundraisers are coming up this week (specific dates listed below), so get your orders in.

All fundraisers assist 4-H, the youth development component of Cooperative Extension that is open to youths ages 5-18 (as of their birthday on Jan. 1). The focus is on “learning by doing.”

The plant sale and homemade soap sale proceeds benefit the entire 4-H program to assist with programming supplies. Wreath sale proceeds benefit specific 4-H clubs to assist the club leaders and youth members with club activities and expenses. You can also choose for the proceeds from a wreath order to benefit Rowan County 4-H Parents, Alumni, Leaders, Supporters (PALS), which is a group of adult supporters. The PALS funds are used to help provide scholarships to youth as they attend   events such as 4-H camp, 4-H Congress, and other more expensive events.

4-H Wreath Sale: Various shapes and sizes of wreaths and garland are available. Orders must be submitted no later than Monday. Pickup is Thursday, Nov. 18 from 8:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m. All items are grown and made at a small, family-owned Christmas tree farm in Alleghany County. Items are made out of Fraser fir, boxwood and/or pine.

Since our pick-up date was so close to Christmas last year, we have made it earlier this year to help meet your decorating needs. Some customers have told me that wreaths lasted until February or March, so it’s possible to keep greenery fresh through the holidays.

Make sure to soak it overnight in a tub full of cool water on the day you pick it up. Keep it in a cool location until you hang it.  If possible, keep it out of sunlight or away from heat vents. The registration link can be found at https://rowan.ces.ncsu.edu/2021/09/4-h-wreath-homemade-soap/.

4-H Homemade Soap Sale: Orders are due Monday, with pickup Nov. 18 from 8:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Rectangle soaps are $5 and round soaps with a clover imprint are $3. Scents available include lavender, peppermint and lemon.  These soaps are perfect for stocking stuffers or gifts for the holidays. The registration link is at https://rowan.ces.ncsu.edu/2021/09/4-h-wreath-homemade-soap/.

4-H Plant Sale: Plant sale orders are being taken until Thursday for bunch grapes, blackberries, muscadines, figs, pomegranate, elderberry, persimmon, Japanese persimmon, apple, peach, pear and pecan. Fall is the perfect time to plant and pickup is Thursday, Nov. 4 from 8:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m. To order, call 704-216-8970. For a list of plant varieties and descriptions, visit https://rowan.ces.ncsu.edu/2021/09/fall-2021-rowan-4-h-plant-sale-order-now/.

Pay prior to pickup (check or cash), to reduce contact on the day of pick up.  For wreaths and soaps, make checks payable to Rowan County 4-H PALS. For the 4-H Plant Sale, make checks payable to CES.

For more information, call 704-216-8970 or email laura_allen@ncsu.edu.

About Post Lifestyles

Visit us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/SalPostLifestyle/ and Twitter @postlifestlyes for more content

email author More by Post

More News

Hough ~ Schouweiler

‘Stories behind these squares’: Town of Cleveland unveils country’s barn quilt mural, trail

Mayoral candidates Alexander, Heggins discuss ‘Fame,’ protesting, pandemic

Supporters of former Knox assistant principal speak up after resignation

Comments

Local

‘Stories behind these squares’: Town of Cleveland unveils country’s barn quilt mural, trail

Local

Mayoral candidates Alexander, Heggins discuss ‘Fame,’ protesting, pandemic

Education

Supporters of former Knox assistant principal speak up after resignation

Local

Volunteers focus on South Ellis Street for 11th annual BlockWork program

Education

Accounting firm to present annual school district audit report Monday

Lifestyle

Rowan Rockhounds Composite Youth Mountain Bike Team meetings set

Faith

Faith briefs: Barbecue fundraiser, harvest festival set for Nov. 6

Business

A hidden gem on Highway 29, Fusion Salon celebrates more than 15 years in business

Education

Walser honored by Smart Start Rowan

Lifestyle

Two of everything: Estate sale will raise money for cystic fibrosis

Lifestyle

Thanksgiving pie sale to raise funds for Meals on Wheels Rowan

Local

Salisbury council selects firm to assist in recruiting a new city manager

Business

Biz Roundup: Community job fair Thursday at West End Plaza

Nation/World

Deal on Biden’s $2T plan edges closer; Harris is ‘confident’

Nation/World

Film crew voiced complaints before fatal on-set shooting

Crime

Juvenile shot Saturday on West Bank Street, hospitalized

Local

City, Bell Tower Green Inc. sign agreement formally handing over maintenance responsibilities

High School

East holds off South for homecoming victory

Business

NC unemployment on 12-month streak of lower rates

High School

High school football: West comes up just short against Concord

Coronavirus

FDA says Pfizer COVID vaccine looks effective for young kids

Nation/World

Warrant: Baldwin didn’t know weapon contained live round

Crime

Blotter: Man charged with breaking into used car dealership, stealing Ford Mustang

Crime

Kannapolis man charged with accidentally killing foster brother