Letter: Anti-Biden banner on Hurley School Road inappropriate

I am appalled by a banner displayed in someone’s yard on Hurley School Road for a few reasons:

• It is less than 50 yards away from Hurley School Elementary.

• The road is heavily traveled by various school buses.

• The language used is totally out of line and very offensive ( F- – – Biden).

I am not opposed to people voicing their opinion since it is their right and I absolutely respect that. However, a better wording could be used to send the same message and show your disdain for the actual president. Why not post a Trump for 2024 banner? It would at least show respect for the children and the community.

— Annick Nurisso

Salisbury