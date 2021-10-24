Letter: Common sense in Smith’s vision can’t be denied

Keeping one’s word is essential since the beginning of time.

One thing I admire about Anthony Smith is his determination to keep his word in any situation. If he plans to or says he wants to make something happen, he will work until the limits of his abilities. This is the type of person you should elect: honest, unapologetic and filled with integrity. Agree with him or not, you cannot deny the common sense in the lens of his vision for the Salisbury community. What’s the difference between fighting for a land in which you were born versus fighting for a place you moved into? Some things are just God-appointed.

Anthony Smith for City Council is a wise choice.

— Shameka H. Smith

Salisbury