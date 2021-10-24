Letter: Marsh family appreciated love, sympathy, support

As lifelong friends of Billy Marsh and the Marsh family and on behalf of the many friends of the entire Marsh family, we would like to take the opportunity to extend our sincere thanks and appreciation to the many citizens for all the love, respect, sympathy and support shown the family after the recent passing of Billy.

The family especially appreciated the honors and tributes given Billy by our sheriff’s department, fire department, county employees, officials and other law enforcement agencies at both the visitation and funeral service. The escorted procession from Charlotte and to the service at Catawba College as well as the 21-gun salute and taps will always be remembered.

We truly thank you for caring. It meant so much to the Marsh family.

— Janis and Ronnie Smith

Salisbury