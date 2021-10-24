Letter: Smith will seek equity for marginalized

I am writing to announce my endorsement of Anthony Smith for City Council.

Anthony Smith is an advocate for the voiceless and will seek equity for the marginalized citizens of Salisbury. His servant-leader posture assures people that he is not above them but will walk alongside them to encourage and support them! His selfless mindset shows that he is for the good of all and not just some!

The “Together We Rise”-themed campaign is influenced by his understanding that when citizens come together, change is possible! It no longer has to be an idea or thought but a reality when he is elected!

— Vanessa Jackson White

Kannapolis