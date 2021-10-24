Letter: Voters should give Smith platform to help all of Salisbury

I’m writing to endorse Anthony Smith for Salisbury City Council.

I’ve known him for five years, and worked closely with him on several youth development projects. He is a main of integrity, deep compassion, and emotional intelligence. He is one of the most widely read people I know, able to apply deep thinking to very pressing and practical community needs.

He has the capacity to connect with people from all walks of life, listen carefully and communicate clearly. Being a visionary comes so naturally to Mr. Smith, yet he is aware of present realities and challenges. He has already been speaking into our Salisbury community issues for a number of years in various ways. It’s time to give him the platform to offer his insights and gifts at a new level for the good of the whole city of Salisbury.

— Mary Beth Fussner

Salisbury