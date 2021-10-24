The Rowan County Cattlemen meeting

The Rowan County Cattlemen are back after a 20-month break due to COVID-19. The November meeting will take place at the Rowan County Center on Nov. 4. The meal will start at 6 p.m., but attendees are encouraged to come early as Sink Farm Equipment will be sponsoring the meeting and will have equipment on display starting at 5 p.m.

After dinner, Sink Farm Equipment will be addressing the current market as far as supply/demand and equipment availability.

To register, call 704-216-8970 or register online at https://go.ncsu.edu/novcattlemeeting

Please RSVP by Nov. 1. If you have any questions, call Morgan Watts, livestock agent at the Rowan County Extension, at 704-216-8970.

— By Morgan Watts