October 26, 2021

Carl Blankenship/Salisbury Post - Students headed to class at Rockwell Elementary.

Ask Us: What are current enrollment numbers for Rowan-Salisbury Schools?

By Carl Blankenship

Published 12:10 am Monday, October 25, 2021

A reader asked for data on student enrollment in Rowan-Salisbury Schools.

For 2020-2021, the most accurate and up-to-date data is the district’s 20-day average daily members metric. The district-wide ADM recorded at day 20 was 17,899. For the 2020-2021 year, the district had a final ADM of 17,866. The ADM dropped significantly after the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic. In 2019-2020, the district’s final ADM was 18,585.

The following numbers show every school’s 20-day ADM:

  • Henderson Independent: 14 
  • Bostian Elementary: 333 
  • Erwin Middle: 775 
  • Overton Elementary: 273 
  • China Grove Elementary: 518 
  • China Grove Middle: 543 
  • Corriher Lipe Middle: 432 
  • East Rowan High: 983 
  • Koontz Elementary: 463 
  • Shive Elementary: 481 
  • Granite Quarry Elementary: 488 
  • Isenberg Elementary: 419 
  • Hanford Dole Elementary: 372 
  • Hurley Elementary: 477 
  • Jesse Carson High: 1,153 
  • Knollwood Elementary: 494 
  • Knox Middle: 517 
  • Landis Elementary: 596 
  • Millbridge Elementary: 581 
  • Morgan Elementary: 266 
  • Mt. Ulla Elementary: 277 
  • North Elementary: 384 
  • North Rowan High: 559 
  • North Middle: 476 
  • Rockwell Elementary: 467 
  • Rowan County Early College: 239 
  • Salisbury High: 903 
  • Southeast Middle: 640 
  • South Rowan High: 971 
  • West Rowan Elementary: 562 
  • West Rowan High: 1,065 
  • West Middle: 663 
  • Summit K-8 virtual Academy: 515

There are a few things that have changed beside the pandemic. Faith Elementary School and Enochville Elementary School closed at the end of the previous school year. Summit Virtual Academy saw a significant drop in enrollment as more students returned to traditional schools. Summit started the 2020 school year with an ADM of 2,530.

Henderson Independent’s student population fluctuates month-to-month.

What is being built on the lot off of Mocksville Avenue?

A reader was curious about what is being built on a triangle-shaped lot off of Mockville Avenue.

Salisbury Development Services Manager Teresa Barringer said there will be a 12-townhome development on the land. Its near an area of Salisbury known as Jersey City and surrounded by Mocksville Avenue, North Caldwell Street, North Craige Street and West Cemetery Street.

The plat was approved by the city’s Technical Review Committee in November. The property is being developed by PresPro, a firm based in Harrisburg.

The plat includes dedicated parking space for the development a common area and an entrance off Mocksville Avenue with a sidewalk connection to West Cemetery Street.

