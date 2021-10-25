Ask Us: What are current enrollment numbers for Rowan-Salisbury Schools?

Editor’s note: Ask Us is a weekly feature published online Mondays and in print on Tuesdays. We’ll seek to answer your questions about items or trends in Rowan County. Have a question? Email it to askus@salisburypost.com.

A reader asked for data on student enrollment in Rowan-Salisbury Schools.

For 2020-2021, the most accurate and up-to-date data is the district’s 20-day average daily members metric. The district-wide ADM recorded at day 20 was 17,899. For the 2020-2021 year, the district had a final ADM of 17,866. The ADM dropped significantly after the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic. In 2019-2020, the district’s final ADM was 18,585.

The following numbers show every school’s 20-day ADM:

Henderson Independent: 14

Bostian Elementary: 333

Erwin Middle: 775

Overton Elementary: 273

China Grove Elementary: 518

China Grove Middle: 543

Corriher Lipe Middle: 432

East Rowan High: 983

Koontz Elementary: 463

Shive Elementary: 481

Granite Quarry Elementary: 488

Isenberg Elementary: 419

Hanford Dole Elementary: 372

Hurley Elementary: 477

Jesse Carson High: 1,153

Knollwood Elementary: 494

Knox Middle: 517

Landis Elementary: 596

Millbridge Elementary: 581

Morgan Elementary: 266

Mt. Ulla Elementary: 277

North Elementary: 384

North Rowan High: 559

North Middle: 476

Rockwell Elementary: 467

Rowan County Early College: 239

Salisbury High: 903

Southeast Middle: 640

South Rowan High: 971

West Rowan Elementary: 562

West Rowan High: 1,065

West Middle: 663

Summit K-8 virtual Academy: 515

There are a few things that have changed beside the pandemic. Faith Elementary School and Enochville Elementary School closed at the end of the previous school year. Summit Virtual Academy saw a significant drop in enrollment as more students returned to traditional schools. Summit started the 2020 school year with an ADM of 2,530.

Henderson Independent’s student population fluctuates month-to-month.

What is being built on the lot off of Mocksville Avenue?

A reader was curious about what is being built on a triangle-shaped lot off of Mockville Avenue.

Salisbury Development Services Manager Teresa Barringer said there will be a 12-townhome development on the land. Its near an area of Salisbury known as Jersey City and surrounded by Mocksville Avenue, North Caldwell Street, North Craige Street and West Cemetery Street.

The plat was approved by the city’s Technical Review Committee in November. The property is being developed by PresPro, a firm based in Harrisburg.

The plat includes dedicated parking space for the development a common area and an entrance off Mocksville Avenue with a sidewalk connection to West Cemetery Street.