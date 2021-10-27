expand
October 27, 2021

Blotter: Oct. 27

By Staff Report

Published 1:30 pm Wednesday, October 27, 2021

In Rowan County Sheriff’s Office reports:

• James Seneca Gibson, 44, was charged Monday with felony obstruction of justice in the 100 block of Crystal Creek Drive in China Grove.

• Tiffany Star Ruth, 31, was charged with felony trafficking opium or heroin in the 100 block of West Liberty Street.

In Salisbury Police reports:

• A woman on Tuesday reported larceny from a motor vehicle in the 100 block of Cross Drive.

• A man on Tuesday reported larceny from a motor vehicle in the 1000 block of Rowan Circle.

• The Meroney Theater on Tuesday reported a burglary that resulted in an estimated loss of $1,685 in the 200 block of South Main Street.

• Enterprise on Tuesday reported the larceny of a motor vehicle in the 300 block of Bendix Drive.

