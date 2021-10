Shout outs

Shive Elementary has recognized the following students for the core character trait of being considerate:

Pre-Kindergarten: Caison Reavis, Justice Brown and Noah Jones.

Kindergarten: Audri Jordan, Malachi Cook, Lennox Kidwell, Logynn Fletcher, Benny Gillis, Rockie Graber, Emily Alba Mejia, Sawyer Davis, Stella Hunter and Hudson Adams.

First grade: Gracyn Hall, Sutton Garrison, Ramon Street, Jacory Borja, Brooklyn Bailey, Gunnar Misenheimer, Boe Kiser, Lilliana Siepka, Lauren Lyons, Jasper Lasley, Wiles Austin and Waylon Childress.

Second grade: Temperance Kidwell, Deween Sanchez, Ranger Haaland, Katelynn Back, Benjamin Ayala, McKinze Sowell, Keegan Cline, Lorelai Dew, Rylan Higgins, Emerick Romero and Sam Basinger.

Third grade: Alexa Lopez, Tanner Lowery, AJ Broadway, Tucker Poole, Braydyn Hinson, Nora Brown, Janice Wembolua, Tanner Holte, Adilynn Carpenter, Monica Dew and Adam Crisco.

Fourth grade: Paige-Lyn Courtney, Mac Adams, Gradin Stirewalt, Ethan Evans, Riley Overcash, Bryson Kiker, Zander Benton, Greyson Holder and Jeremiah Haaland.

Fifth grade: Reid Austin, Bryson Cooper, Grayson Carter, Colby Cook-Ortiz, Daniel Herbert, Alli Talley, Emma Brown, Isabella Evans and Aiden Hartford