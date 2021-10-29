expand
October 29, 2021

The Braves host Game 3 of the World Series.

A World Series short on drama shifts to Atlanta tonight

By Post Sports

Published 12:00 am Friday, October 29, 2021

ATLANTA (AP) — His day on the diamond almost done, Jose Altuve walked over to a clutch of Astros fans clustered behind the netting down the right field line at Minute Maid Park.

For five minutes, he autographed World Series programs, No. 27 jerseys and other items, many of them for kids. A young girl got a ball with Altuve’s signature and joyfully turned to her mother. “I’m about to cry,” the mom said Wednesday night.

Altuve’s team liked the signs they saw from him earlier in the evening, too.

In a Fall Classic devoid of drama so far, the big-swinging leadoff man is among the few stars to deliver any big hits.

Bouncing back from the first three-strikeout game of his postseason career, plus a prolonged slump in the AL Championship Series, Altuve homered and doubled as Houston beat the Atlanta Braves 7-2, tying the matchup at 1-all.

But teammates Carlos Correa, Alex Bregman and AL Championship Series MVP Yordan Alvarez have been mostly silent. Freddie Freeman, Austin Riley and NLCS MVP Eddie Rosario haven’t done much damage for the Braves, either.

After a rainy day off, the stars will play Game 3 tonight at Truist Park, provided the weather is OK in Atlanta.

