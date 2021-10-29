Quotes of the week

“I can’t tell you what the market is going to be in six months or eight months because I sure couldn’t have forecasted 2020 and 2021 the way the market went.”

— Carole Bryson, who had more than $10 million in real estate transaction volume for the year to earn the Big Wave Award from Lake Homes Realty

“I want to at least create some fitness activities for the community in the Woodleaf area at a minimal cost.”

— Don Bringle, parks and recreation director after the county failed to get a North Carolina Parks and Recreation Trust Fund grant that would have jump-started work on the Woodleaf Community Park

“We spent a lot of time at the beach.”

— Tinsley Merrell, East Rowan girls golf coach detailing how the sand traps hurt scoring as the Mustangs placed fourth in the 3A State Championships

“We have in our town what a lot of people look for, and we just hope that other people can come and appreciate it as much as we do.”

— Pat Phifer, Cleveland mayor at the unveiling of a mural with artwork in the style of barn quilts across Rowan County and is the largest of its kind in the country

“It made it sound like I was incompetent and I don’t think I am because they continued to call me to serve. I feel like I’ve

done a good job contrary to what some people think.”

— Richard Dillon, elections supervisor who went through a vote to replace him before being told later on the same day he would retain his position

“For me, personally, it was an answer to prayer.”

— Shanelle Logan, homeowner in a South Ellis Street neighborhood that received exterior home repairs during the city’s 11th BlockWork program

“The real heroes are those people who will be there tomorrow, loving on the next generation of children in Rowan County.”

— Jason Walser, who was honored with Smart Start Rowan’s 2021 Shirley P. Ritchie Champion for Young Children Award

“Pho is coming.”

— Jasmine Mohamed, who opened Umami Downtown with Shawna Broughton and has already received requests for the Asian dish to be added to the menu