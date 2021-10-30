expand
Ad Spot

October 31, 2021

College football: Broncos shut down LC

By Post Sports

Published 11:34 pm Saturday, October 30, 2021

 

 

Livingstone running back Tecorey Tutson. JON C LAKEY/FOR THE SALISBURY POST.  

 

Staff report

FAYETTEVILLE — Livingstone’s football team was held to 165 yards of offense by a fierce Fayetteville State defense on Saturday.

The Broncos secured the Southern Division championship with a 34-0 win over the Blue Bears (1-8, 1-5) at Jeralds Stadium and will return to the league championship game.

Lazarus Anderson completed 12 of 23 passes, but the Blue Bears only netted 84 yards through the air.

Livingstone ran for 81 yards against a Fayetteville State defense that came in ranked third in Division II in fewest yards allowed.

Donshel Jetton ran for 107 yards and a TD for the Broncos (7-1, 6-0).

Fayetteville State QB K’hari Lane had a big day as FSU racked up 242 passing yards.

Jerome Bentley had a pick-six for the home team.

Tne Broncos celebrated Military Appreciation Day.

The Blue Bears will conclude their season next Saturday with the rivalry game at Johnson C, Smith.

The Golden Bulls beat St. Augustine’s on Saturday for their first win of the season.

Fayetteville State will host Winston-Salem State on Senior Day next Saturday.

More News

College soccer: Catawba women still unbeaten

High school football: Playoff pairings announced

Trick-or-treaters flock to downtown Salisbury for Halloween Fun Fest

Election Day is Tuesday for town board, city council elections in Rowan County

Comments

Business

Trick-or-treaters flock to downtown Salisbury for Halloween Fun Fest

Elections

Election Day is Tuesday for town board, city council elections in Rowan County

Lifestyle

Daisies for Daisy: Friends and family look back on Fink’s lifetime of service

Faith

Faith briefs: All Saints’ Day commemoration at Holy Cross Lutheran is Nov. 7

Local

Councilman Brian Miller endorses Mayor Alexander in mayoral election

College

College football: Indians hang on for victory over Tusculum

Business

Local developer aims to transform historic downtown building into residential living space

Coronavirus

COVID-19 cases in Rowan County remain above summer low, continue to produce deaths

Business

Biz Roundup: Rowan EDC unveils new tools to help employers gauge workforce

Lifestyle

Quilts of Valor go to 10 from West Rowan High’s class of 1966

Local

Commissioners will consider scheduling a public hearing on $400 million economic development project

News

Ex-NC Gov. McCrory eyes political comeback with Senate bid

News

NC Briefs: Janitor at App State accused of peeping

Nation/World

Democrats hope for House budget votes as soon as Tuesday

Nation/World

G-20 endorses global corporate minimum tax at Rome summit

Local

Photo gallery: Salisbury shuts out North Rowan 60-0

Gold Hill

Professional masons, students from West Rowan win bricklaying battle in Gold Hill

High School

Salisbury fires on all cylinders against North, completes seventh shutout this year

Elections

NC redistricting lawsuit challenges lack of race data for maps

Nation/World

Feds to begin leasing process for wind farms off NC coast

Coronavirus

FDA clears way for Pfizer COVID-19 vaccinations in young kids

High School

High school football: Loeblein passes 2,000 passing yards in West romp over East

News

Conservative Christian group supports Lt. Gov. Robinson

Business

Lawyer: SEC should go to Sen. Burr first, not his brother-in-law over stock sale probe