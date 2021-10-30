expand
Ad Spot

October 30, 2021

Freeze saw hundreds of these windmills Thursday morning, and the wind had them going strong. Most were close to Dundalk and Maxwell at the highest elevation. David Freeze/For the Salisbury Post

Feds to begin leasing process for wind farms off NC coast

By News Service Report

Published 12:00 am Saturday, October 30, 2021

RALEIGH  (AP) — The U.S. Department of the Interior announced Thursday that it’s going ahead with the lease of a nearly 200-square mile area off the North Carolina coast for offshore wind development.

On Monday, the department will publish a notice in the Federal Register proposing the lease sale of a large portion of the Wilmington East Wind Energy Area, starting a 60-day public comment period that lasts until Jan. 3, 2021, The News & Observer of Raleigh reported.

When completed, the Wilmington East area could generate more than 1.5 gigawatts of electricity, enough for more than 500,000 homes, according to the department. By comparison, Duke Energy’s natural gas-powered Sutton Plant near Wilmington has a capacity of 625 megawatts, less than half the offshore wind area’s potential.

President Joe Biden has set a national goal of 30 gigawatts of offshore wind built by 2030. Earlier this year, Gov. Roy Cooper announced state targets of 2.8 gigawatts of offshore wind by 2030 and 8 gigawatts by 2040.

Energy legislation passed by the General Assembly requires Duke Energy to reduce carbon emissions by 70% from 2005 levels by 2030 and reach net zero emissions by 2050. But the bill also gives the N.C. Utilities Commission the ability to delay those targets if the company is pursuing offshore energy or a new nuclear plant.

If the project goes ahead, it would be the second area off North Carolina’s coast leased for wind energy development, joining a site off Kitty Hawk that was leased by auction four years ago. The Kitty Hawk site has the potential for 2.5 gigawatts of power, according to Avangrid, which leased the area.

The Wilmington East project has been met with some opposition in Brunswick County, where local governments and the county commissioners have passed resolutions opposing the construction of any wind farms within 24 nautical miles of the coast in order to protect the view.

More News

High school girls tennis: Salisbury’s Campion/Wymbs doubles team wins first match at state, leads second

High school soccer: Playoff pairings — Salisbury gets 3 seed, home on Monday

High school volleyball: Fourth-round matchups (Saturday)

High school football: Scores

Comments

High School

Salisbury fires on all cylinders against North

Elections

NC redistricting lawsuit challenges lack of race data for maps

Nation/World

Feds to begin leasing process for wind farms off NC coast

Coronavirus

FDA clears way for Pfizer COVID-19 vaccinations in young kids

High School

High school football: Loeblein passes 2,000 passing yards in West romp over East

News

Conservative Christian group supports Lt. Gov. Robinson

Business

Lawyer: SEC should go to Sen. Burr first, not his brother-in-law over stock sale probe

Local

Photo gallery: Salisbury vs. North

Crime

Blotter: Oct. 29

Elections

Salisbury firefighters union endorses Heggins in city’s mayoral race

Crime

Murder trial turns to crime scene evidence, oxygen tank used as weapon

Local

Inspection finds resident ate mouse, physical altercations, monthslong delay for COVID-19 notification at Salisbury nursing home

Crime

Eight charged in Hickory after couple kidnapped

High School

High school volleyball: Falcons keep rolling, play again Saturday at home

Business

Facebook Inc. renamed Meta

Nation/World

Burr under new investigation from stock sales in early days of pandemic

Education

Restart of school justice partnership efforts raise discussion about specifics

Local

Quotes of the week

Nation/World

Biden arrives in Rome as domestic agenda still unfulfilled

Crime

SC man indicted in 1985 murder in Winston-Salem; another man remains in prison for crime

Coronavirus

As RSS tests waters with optional masks, state recommends otherwise

Crime

Blotter: Man wanted on robbery charges arrested in McDonald’s parking lot on Jake Alexander Boulevard

Crime

Prosecution weaves story of betrayal as trial begins for man charged with killing father

Elections

Alexander, Sheffield maintain lead in cash on hand, fundraising in mayor, City Council race