High school girls tennis: Salisbury’s Campion/Wymbs doubles team wins first match at state, leads second

Individual Tennis 2A Results

Singles Draw

First Round – Friday, October 29, 2021 – Ting Park (Holly Springs)

Ellie Spear (John A. Holmes) def. Evelyn Atkins (Seaforth) 6-1, 4-6, 6-1

Olivia Pursley (Hendersonville) def. Kara Comer (Wheatmore) 7-5, 6-1

Sabrina Grewal (Research Triangle) def. Mariami Khosroshvili (North

Johnston) 6-0, 6-0

Andersen Schubert (Pine Lake Prep) def. Kendall Stanley (West Wilkes)

6-1, 6-1

Alexa Allison (Newton-Conover) def. Marianna Faint (Reidsville) 6-0, 6-0

Olivia Hankinson (Research Triangle) def. Kaylee Hill (Greene Central)

6-0, 6-0

Madison Hill (J.M. Robinson) def. Anna Schweppe (Shelby) 6-0, 6-0

Keerthi Avula (Raleigh Charter) def. Anna Katherine Medlin (Greene Central)

6-1, 6-1

Quarterfinal Round – Friday, October 29, 2021 – Ting Park

Olivia Pursley (Hendersonville) def. Ellie Spear (John A. Holmes) 6-1, 6-0

Sabrina Grewal (Research Triangle) def. Andersen Schubert (Pine Lake

Prep) 7-5, 6-3

Olivia Hankinson (Research Triangle) def. Alexa Allison (Newton-Conover)

6-4, 6-1

Madison Hill (J.M. Robinson) def. Keerthi Avula (Raleigh Charter) 6-0, 6-0

Semifinal Round – Saturday, October 30, 2021 – Ting Park

Olivia Pursley (Hendersonville) vs. Sabrina Grewal (Research Triangle)

Olivia Hankinson (Research Triangle) vs. Madison Hill (J.M. Robinson)

Doubles Draw

First Round – Friday, October 29, 2021 – Ting Park (Holly Springs)

McKinsey Harper & Kristen Colie (Greene Central) def. Gabby Long &

Alana Mitchell (Roanoke Rapids) (withdrawn)

Tara Martin & Evelyn Ruedisueli (East Surry) def. Chloe Norman & Baily

Huss (West Lincoln) 6-1, 2-6, 6-1

Anisah Sison & Abby Armistead (Franklin Academy) def. Venancia Miller

& Sidney Ramsey (Greene Central) 6-0, 6-1

Lindsay Bull & Ava Hefner (Hendersonville) def. Kate Burton & Emily

Frick (Salisbury) 6-0, 6-2

Eliza Perry & Ramsey Ross (Hendersonville) def. Rachel Carter & Ellen

Bryant (Surry Central) 6-1, 6-1

Sarayu Brundavanam & Krisha Avula (Raleigh Charter) def. Sydney Spear

& Bailey Rinehart (John A. Holmes) 6-3, 6-0

Abby Campion & Millie Wymbs (Salisbury) def. Elena Bumgarner & Anna

Trace (Brevard) 6-3, 6-0

Samantha Levine & Lauren McClure (Raleigh Charter) def. Katherine

Pollock & Olivia Paszt (Washington) 7-6 (3), 6-3

Quarterfinal Round – Friday, October 29, 2021 – Ting Park

Tara Martin & Evelyn Ruedisueli (East Surry) def. McKinsey Harper &

Kristen Colie (Greene Central) 7-6 (5), 6-4

Anisah Sison & Abby Armistead (Franklin Academy) vs. Lindsay Bull &

Ava Hefner (Hendersonville) suspended; third set; resume at 8 am Sat.

Eliza Perry & Ramsey Ross (Hendersonville) def. Sarayu Brundavanam &

Krisha Avula (Raleigh Charter) 6-1, 6-1

Abby Campion & Millie Wymbs (Salisbury) vs. Samantha Levine & Lauren

McClure (Raleigh Charter) suspended; second set; resume at 8 am Sat.

Individual Tennis 3A Results

Singles Draw

First Round – Friday, October 29, 2021 – Piedmont Tennis Center

Chloe Harrington (Northern Nash) def. Pradnya Akula (South Central)

4-6, 6-1, 6-3

Emma Carver (North Lincoln) def. Ananya Sriram (Lake Norman Charter)

6-0, 6-0

Ella Strickler (Carrboro) def. McKenzie Millard (C.B. Aycock) 6-0, 6-1

Rennie Liu (Forestview) def. Sidney Ross (Lake Norman Charter) 6-0, 6-0

Alex Wolgemuth (Fred T. Foard) def. Marlie Stphenson (Oak Grove) 6-0,

6-0

Ryan Hanes (Carrboro) def. Sarah Subach (South Brunswick) 6-1, 6-0

Jessica Fuchs (Oak Grove) def. Elizabeth Anderson (Enka) 6-0, 6-0

Sabrina Achki (North Brunswick) def. Annie Lieberman (Terry Sanford)

6-4, 4-6, 7-6 (4)

Quarterfinal Round – Friday, October 29, 2021 – Piedmont Tennis Center

Chloe Harrington (Northern Nash) def. Emma Carver (North Lincoln) 6-3,

6-0

Ella Strickler (Carrboro) def. Rennie Liu (Forestview) 6-1, 6-4

Alex Wolgemuth (Fred T. Foard) def. Ryan Hanes (Carrboro) 6-1, 6-4

Jessica Fuchs (Oak Grove) def. Sabrina Achki (North Brunswick) 6-1, 6-1

Semifinal Round – Saturday, October 30, 2021 – Burlington Tennis Center

Chloe Harrington (Northern Nash) vs. Ella Strickler (Carrboro)

Alex Wolgemuth (Fred T. Foard) vs. Jessica Fuchs (Oak Grove)

Doubles Draw

First Round – Friday, October 29, 2021 – Burlington Tennis Center

Caroline Adkins & Kathryn Adkins (Fike) def. Atty Bestwick & Addison

Ogle (Durham School of the Arts) 6-1, 6-0

Maggie Lu & Jessica Normile (Forestview) def. Kara Conrad & Cora Dally

(Central Davidson) 6-4, 6-2

Brooke Bieniek & Anna Piland (Cape Fear) def. Fletcher Worrell & Claire

Germain (West Carteret) 6-0, 6-0

Ellie Holzman & Nicole Kozischek (Hickory) def. Riley Isley & Bree Whittington

(Carson) 4-6, 6-3, 6-3

Anneke Lam & Cooper Richardson (Tuscola) def. Mila Riggsbee & Abby

Dunbar (Ledford) (default)

Avalyn Ward & Amelia Weaver (Western Alamance) def. Annie Stidham &

Allie Hicks (South Brunswick) 6-0, 6-1

Kate Allen & Najla Sharif (Northwest Cabarrus) def. Maddy McKinley &

Lily Grace McCollough (Cramer) 6-3, 6-4

Jera Hargrove & Erin Sollars (Orange) def. Dabney Osborne & Emily

Mitchum (J.H. Rose) 6-4, 6-2

Quarterfinal Round – Friday, October 29, 2021 – Piedmont Tennis Center

Caroline Adkins & Kathryn Adkins (Fike) def. Maggie Lu & Jessica

Normile (Forestview) 6-3, 6-1

Brooke Bieniek & Anna Piland (Cape Fear) def. Ellie Holzman & Nicole

Kozischek (Hickory) 6-0, 6-0

Anneke Lam & Cooper Richardson (Tuscola) def. Avalyn Ward & Amelia

Weaver (Western Alamance) 6-4, 6-7 (8), 6-3

Kate Allen & Najla Sharif (Northwest Cabarrus) def. Jera Hargrove & Erin

Sollars (Orange) 6-4, 6-1

Semifinal Round – Saturday, October 30, 2021 – Burlington Tennis Center

Caroline Adkins & Kathryn Adkins (Fike) vs. Brooke Bieniek & Anna

Piland (Cape Fear)

Anneke Lam & Cooper Richardson (Tuscola) vs. Kate Allen & Najla Sharif

(Northwest Cabarrus)