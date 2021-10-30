expand
Ad Spot

October 31, 2021

NC Briefs: Janitor at App State accused of peeping

By News Service Report

Published 11:55 pm Saturday, October 30, 2021

BOONE, N.C. — Authorities have accused a janitor at a North Carolina university of peeping on students in a residence hall bathroom after a cell phone was found in a vent.

A statement from Appalachian State University said campus police received a report on Oct. 15 about the cell phone being found in a vent of a third-floor bathroom in Eggers Residence Hall, news outlets reports.

Officials at the school said they started investigating immediately, and by the next day had inspected the entire building. Additional measures were taken to ensure there was no other access to bathroom vents.

After retrieving the phone, police arrested Jerry Alan McGlannery, 49, of Wilkes County and charged him with secret peeping. McGlannery is on leave pending an investigation. According to the school, McGlannery has not worked on campus since Oct. 15 and is not allowed to return to campus.

Appalachian State is located in Boone, approximately 100 miles (160 km) northwest of Charlotte.

Bus drivers strike in Wake County

RALEIGH (AP) — Bus drivers for North Carolina’s largest school system called in sick on Friday to protest working conditions, prompting administrators to urge parents to arrange their own transportation and warn of similar problems next week.

Officials with the Wake County Public School System said 400 of the 600 buses operated by the system were running, news outlets reported. Bus drivers have said concerns about being overworked and underpaid haven’t been addressed.

Many parents said their children walked to school, or they were driven to school when their buses didn’t show up.

The Wake County system has 160,000 students, and up to half of them ride the bus in a normal year.

Wake County Superintendent Cathy Moore and school board chairman Keith Sutton sent a message to staff members.

“The pay and salary structure for the work we do is not adequate,” the message said. “Our bus drivers shone a harsh light on this reality.”

Moore and Sutton also said many drivers have to run as many as six routes a day without receiving extra compensation. They said most school staffers are in the same situation.

The system also told parents that bus service for Monday is uncertain and asked families to plan for that possibility.

Tax preparer sent to prison for fraud conspiracy

GREENSBORO (AP) — A North Carolina tax return preparer was sentenced to nearly two years in prison for conspiring to defraud the IRS, prosecutors said.

Court documents and statements made in court showed that from 2012 through 2017, Andrea Pasley of Durham conspired with two others to prepare fraudulent tax returns, according to a news release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of North Carolina.

Returns prepared by the conspirators claimed false education credits or dependents or manipulated the clients’ income to qualify for larger earned income tax credits, the news release said. Under the scheme, some clients were charged up to $3,000 for preparing returns.

Based on an analysis of the falsely claimed education credits, the conspirators caused a tax loss of approximately $1.2 million, officials said.

The co-conspirators, Karen Jones and Audrey Odom, also pleaded guilty to conspiracy to defraud the IRS and were sentenced earlier this year to 22 months and 15 months in prison, respectively, for their roles in the conspiracy.

In addition to prison, a judge ordered Pasley to serve three years of supervised release and to pay approximately $1,264,493 in restitution to the U.S.

Police: Handgun found in classroom

WINSTON-SALEM (AP) — Police in North Carolina say that an unloaded handgun was found in an elementary school classroom after it fell out of a student’s pocket.

The Winston-Salem Police Department issued a news release saying the gun was discovered around noon on Friday at Mineral Springs Elementary School.

The release said that the gun had fallen out of a 12-year-old student’s pocket and was immediately confiscated by a teacher. Further investigation revealed that the gun had been placed in the student’s hooded sweatshirt by another student when he was out of the classroom.

Police say the handgun was inoperable and unloaded. No one was hurt.

Some students are facing disciplinary action but police said that no charges were being filed.

More News

College soccer: Catawba women still unbeaten

High school football: Playoff pairings announced

Trick-or-treaters flock to downtown Salisbury for Halloween Fun Fest

Election Day is Tuesday for town board, city council elections in Rowan County

Comments

Business

Trick-or-treaters flock to downtown Salisbury for Halloween Fun Fest

Elections

Election Day is Tuesday for town board, city council elections in Rowan County

Lifestyle

Daisies for Daisy: Friends and family look back on Fink’s lifetime of service

Faith

Faith briefs: All Saints’ Day commemoration at Holy Cross Lutheran is Nov. 7

Local

Councilman Brian Miller endorses Mayor Alexander in mayoral election

College

College football: Indians hang on for victory over Tusculum

Business

Local developer aims to transform historic downtown building into residential living space

Coronavirus

COVID-19 cases in Rowan County remain above summer low, continue to produce deaths

Business

Biz Roundup: Rowan EDC unveils new tools to help employers gauge workforce

Lifestyle

Quilts of Valor go to 10 from West Rowan High’s class of 1966

Local

Commissioners will consider scheduling a public hearing on $400 million economic development project

News

Ex-NC Gov. McCrory eyes political comeback with Senate bid

News

NC Briefs: Janitor at App State accused of peeping

Nation/World

Democrats hope for House budget votes as soon as Tuesday

Nation/World

G-20 endorses global corporate minimum tax at Rome summit

Local

Photo gallery: Salisbury shuts out North Rowan 60-0

Gold Hill

Professional masons, students from West Rowan win bricklaying battle in Gold Hill

High School

Salisbury fires on all cylinders against North, completes seventh shutout this year

Elections

NC redistricting lawsuit challenges lack of race data for maps

Nation/World

Feds to begin leasing process for wind farms off NC coast

Coronavirus

FDA clears way for Pfizer COVID-19 vaccinations in young kids

High School

High school football: Loeblein passes 2,000 passing yards in West romp over East

News

Conservative Christian group supports Lt. Gov. Robinson

Business

Lawyer: SEC should go to Sen. Burr first, not his brother-in-law over stock sale probe