High school girls tennis: SHS doubles team falls in semifinals

Staff report

Salisbury’s doubles team of Abby Campion/MIllie Wymbs played well in the 2A State individual tournament at Ting Park in Holly Springs.

They won two matches, including one that started on Friday and concluded on Saturday morning after a rain delay.

The Hornet girls lost a competitive match in the semifinals to Hendersonville’s team of Eliza Perry/Ramsey Ross, the eventual state champs.

Salisbury will return to dual team action on Monday.

The Hornets host Burns in a third-round match.

Abby Campion & Millie Wymbs (Salisbury) def. Elena Bumgarner & Anna Trace (Brevard) 6-3, 6-0

Abby Campion & Millie Wymbs (Salisbury) def. Samantha Levine & Lauren McClure (Raleigh Charter) 6-4, 6-3

Eliza Perry & Ramsey Ross (Hendersonville) def. Abby Campion & Millie Wymbs (Salisbury) 6-3, 7-5