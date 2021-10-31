expand
Ad Spot

October 31, 2021

Jon Schell: The wise and foolish builders

By Post Lifestyles

Published 12:00 am Sunday, October 31, 2021

“Anyone who listens to my teaching and follows it is wise, like a person who builds a house on solid rock. Though the rain comes in torrents and the floodwaters rise and the winds beat against that house, it won’t collapse because it is built on bedrock. But anyone who hears my teaching and doesn’t obey it is foolish, like a person who builds a house on sand. When the rains and floods come and the winds beat against that house, it will collapse with a mighty crash.” – Mt 7:24-27

Jesus told this parable to show what would happen to those who accepted or rejected his words. Notice the many similarities between the two builders.

Both built “houses”, which were the outcome of all their years of work and ambition. These were fashioned by their own hands, and seen by all. They were their life’s work and were meant to stand the test of time.

Both builders heard the words of Jesus, knowing them well enough to make a decision about them. This includes the “sinner” who seldom hears as well as the church-goer who knows the words of Jesus and can even quote them by heart.

Both builders would also face a ravaging storm that would beat against their house. Such violent storms would spare no one, no matter where they were built.

Yet with all the similarities of the two builders, there was one very important difference. One built upon bedrock, while the other built upon sand. This choice was the deciding factor as to whether their houses withstood the storm or were destroyed by it. And this choice also caused our Savior to label them either “wise” or “foolish.”

All people experience storms in life. After all, Jesus said, “In this world you will have trouble.” Yet, when these storms come, they will not destroy the person whose life is built on Christ. Their trust in Him as Savior and obedience to Him as Lord will see them through even the worst of storms. They will even be able to withstand the greatest coming storm: Judgment Day. Not only will they survive that day, they will be eternally blessed for trusting in Jesus as their Savior.

This is not the case for the one who may know, but does not follow the teachings of Christ. When the storm comes and beats against their house, they will fall. Their structure cannot stand because it was built on a poor foundation. It will collapse in this life and on Judgment Day.

Hearing Christ’s teaching is not enough. What makes someone “wise” or “foolish” is whether or not they obey Christ. Success depends on putting Jesus’ words into practice. Scripture says: Don’t just listen to God’s Word. You must do what it says. Otherwise, you are only fooling yourselves. – James 1:22

What do you do with the words of Jesus? Do you put them into practice? Will your house weather the storm?

Rev. Jon Schell is pastor of St. Luke’s Church Granite Quarry

About Post Lifestyles

Visit us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/SalPostLifestyle/ and Twitter @postlifestlyes for more content

email author More by Post

More News

College soccer: Catawba women still unbeaten

High school football: Playoff pairings announced

Trick-or-treaters flock to downtown Salisbury for Halloween Fun Fest

Election Day is Tuesday for town board, city council elections in Rowan County

Comments

Business

Trick-or-treaters flock to downtown Salisbury for Halloween Fun Fest

Elections

Election Day is Tuesday for town board, city council elections in Rowan County

Lifestyle

Daisies for Daisy: Friends and family look back on Fink’s lifetime of service

Faith

Faith briefs: All Saints’ Day commemoration at Holy Cross Lutheran is Nov. 7

Local

Councilman Brian Miller endorses Mayor Alexander in mayoral election

College

College football: Indians hang on for victory over Tusculum

Business

Local developer aims to transform historic downtown building into residential living space

Coronavirus

COVID-19 cases in Rowan County remain above summer low, continue to produce deaths

Business

Biz Roundup: Rowan EDC unveils new tools to help employers gauge workforce

Lifestyle

Quilts of Valor go to 10 from West Rowan High’s class of 1966

Local

Commissioners will consider scheduling a public hearing on $400 million economic development project

News

Ex-NC Gov. McCrory eyes political comeback with Senate bid

News

NC Briefs: Janitor at App State accused of peeping

Nation/World

Democrats hope for House budget votes as soon as Tuesday

Nation/World

G-20 endorses global corporate minimum tax at Rome summit

Local

Photo gallery: Salisbury shuts out North Rowan 60-0

Gold Hill

Professional masons, students from West Rowan win bricklaying battle in Gold Hill

High School

Salisbury fires on all cylinders against North, completes seventh shutout this year

Elections

NC redistricting lawsuit challenges lack of race data for maps

Nation/World

Feds to begin leasing process for wind farms off NC coast

Coronavirus

FDA clears way for Pfizer COVID-19 vaccinations in young kids

High School

High school football: Loeblein passes 2,000 passing yards in West romp over East

News

Conservative Christian group supports Lt. Gov. Robinson

Business

Lawyer: SEC should go to Sen. Burr first, not his brother-in-law over stock sale probe