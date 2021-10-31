expand
October 31, 2021

North Carolina State quarterback Devin Leary (13) led the Wolfpack in late scores for the victory Saturday night over Louisville. (AP File Photo/John Bazemore)

Leary’s late touchdowns carry N.C. State to victory over Louisville 28-13

By Post Sports

Published 12:00 am Sunday, October 31, 2021

By BOB SUTTON

Associated Press

RALEIGH (AP) — Devin Leary threw three of his four touchdown passes in the fourth quarter as North Carolina State’s offense finally got untracked in a 28-13 win over Louisville on Saturday night.

Leary hit Trent Pennix on a 26-yard pass play on the second play of the fourth quarter to push the Wolfpack into the lead. Leary connected with Devin Carter with 5:53 remaining as N.C. State stretched its edge to 21-13. The clinching points came on 10-yard touchdown pass to C.J. Riley with 2:21 to go.

N.C. State (6-2, 3-1 Atlantic Coast Conference), which finished with 44 yards on the ground, had only 189 yards of total offense through three quarters.

So it was mainly defense that allowed the Wolfpack to bounce back from a one-point loss a week earlier at Miami. The outcome leaves N.C. State as the closest pursuer to undefeated Wake Forest in the ACC’s Atlantic Division.

Malik Cunningham was 11-for-28 passing for 219 yards with a touchdown and interception for Louisville (4-4, 2-3). He also gained 76 yards rushing on 18 carries.

Leary’s first touchdown came on a 19-yard pass to Emeka Emezie in the first quarter.
Cunningham struck with a 76-yard touchdown pass to Jordan Watkins on the last play of the first quarter.

James Turner kicked field goals from 42 and 31 yards for the Cardinals, the latter closing the gap to 14-13 with 9:51 left.

Both teams squandered scoring chances on their first possessions. N.C. State was halted on a fourth-and-1 play from the Louisville 22. The Cardinals then reached the Wolfpack 1 before a penalty and Turner’s miss on a 24-yard field goal attempt.

THE TAKEAWAY

Louisville: Of their three ACC losses, the Cardinals have led in the fourth quarter in two of those and they were tied with Wake Forest in the final minute of the other league defeat.

N.C. State: That’s four consecutive games without a turnover for the Wolfpack. That seemed particularly relevant in this game when any mistake figured to be magnified.

UP NEXT

Louisville: Home Saturday vs. Clemson.

N.C. State: Final out-of-state trip of the regular season on Saturday at Florida State.

