October 31, 2021

Letter: We need leadership to rescue from lies

By Post Letters

Published 12:00 am Sunday, October 31, 2021

We are fighting a worldwide pandemic amidst lies and misinformation. The United Nations has done little if anything to help the situation as millions of citizens around the globe try to decide whether or not to get vaccinated and wear a mask in crowded areas (sports, supermarkets, nightclubs, etc.).

The pandemic has taken its toll on the labor market, transportation, entertainment and shipping. I suggest a sit down with leaders of nations both large and small as soon as possible to separate truth from lies and thus come to an agreement to restore some degree of normalcy. Currently, it is what it is, namely UN-acceptable. We need worldwide leadership to rescue our global ship of state. We can do it!

— Herb Stark

Mooresville

