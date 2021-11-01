expand
Ad Spot

November 2, 2021

Blotter: Man arrives at hospital with stomach wound, declines to talk to police

By Josh Bergeron

Published 11:12 am Monday, November 1, 2021

SALISBURY — Police say a man sought medical treatment at Rowan Medical Center on Sunday for a stab wound, but it remains unclear how he was injured.

The male victim arrived at Rowan Medical Center around 10:51 p.m. on Sunday with a laceration to his lower abdomen. He declined to provide Salisbury Police with information about the incident, saying that he was OK and didn’t need the police to investigate what happened, said Sgt. Russ DeSantis of the Salisbury Police Department.

In other Salisbury Police reports:

• Bryant Keith Blackwell, 37, of China Grove was charged with seven counts of felony obtaining property by false pretenses.

Blackwell’s crimes are connected to a series of incidents that occurred at Walmart, 323 South Arlington St. In one incident, he’s accused of picking up two pairs of jeans in the store and returning them at the customer service desk for a gift card, DeSantis said.

• J. Newton Cohen on Friday reported a motor vehicle theft in the 300 block of South Jake Alexander Boulevard.

• A woman on Friday reported a larceny in the 200 block of Castlewood Drive.

• Pizza Hut on Saturday reported a larceny resulting in a $44 loss in the 1500 block of Van Nuys St.

In Rowan County Sheriff’s Office reports:

• An assault was reported Thursday in the 100 block of Highland Park Drive in Salisbury.

• A larceny resulting in a $1,100 loss was reported Thursday in the 200 block of Fortune Lane in Salisbury.

• Dollar General on Thursday reported to a burglary resulting in a $2,167 loss in the 100 block of Grace Church Road in Salisbury.

• A woman on Thursday reported larceny resulting in a $3,000 loss in the 2800 block of Bringle Ferry Road in Salisbury.

• A woman on Thursday reported da burglary in the 5800 block of Old Mocksville road in Salisbury.

• Bruce Wayne Bare, 51, was charged Thursday with a school attendance law violation in the 5700 block of Turner Drive in Kannapolis.

More News

College women’s basketball: Catawba picked second behind Carson-Newman

Board of Commissioners allocates $1.2 million to county fire departments

Rowan County’s early voting turnout exceeds previous election’s tally

Closing arguments, jury deliberation scheduled today in trial of man charged with killing father

Comments

Local

Board of Commissioners allocates $1.2 million to county fire departments

Elections

Rowan County’s early voting turnout exceeds previous election’s tally

Crime

Closing arguments, jury deliberation scheduled today in trial of man charged with killing father

High School

High school girls tennis: Hornets take another step

Local

Tax-Aide volunteers needed for Rowan County program

High School

Salisbury soccer cruises past West Stokes to advance in playoffs

News

Political Notebook: Salisbury-Rowan NAACP President Gemale Black reacts to unsuccessful run for state branch president

Ask Us

Ask Us: What’s behind Salisbury-Rowan Utilities letter?

Crime

Blotter: Man arrives at hospital with stomach wound, declines to talk to police

Crime

Fight, gunshots turn Kannapolis Moose Lodge party to chaotic scene

Crime

Blotter: Mooresville man arrested in Rowan County for kidnapping, assault

Local

J.C. Price Post 107 celebrates Halloween with trick-or-treating, costume contest

News

Coast Guard rescues 2 boaters off North Carolina coast

Business

Trick-or-treaters flock to downtown Salisbury for Halloween Fun Fest

Elections

Election Day is Tuesday for town board, city council elections in Rowan County

Lifestyle

Daisies for Daisy: Friends and family look back on Fink’s lifetime of service

Faith

Faith briefs: All Saints’ Day commemoration at Holy Cross Lutheran is Nov. 7

Local

Councilman Brian Miller endorses Alexander in mayoral election

College

College football: Indians hang on for victory over Tusculum

Business

Local developer aims to transform historic downtown building into residential living space

Coronavirus

COVID-19 cases in Rowan County remain above summer low, continue to produce deaths

Business

Biz Roundup: Rowan EDC unveils new tools to help employers gauge workforce

Lifestyle

Quilts of Valor go to 10 from West Rowan High’s class of 1966

Local

Commissioners will consider scheduling public hearing on $400 million project