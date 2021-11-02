expand
November 3, 2021

Two incumbents, former mayor win seats in Cleveland

By Josh Bergeron

Published 10:13 pm Tuesday, November 2, 2021

CLEVELAND — Two incumbents and the town’s former mayor won spots on the Cleveland Board of Commissioners on Tuesday.

With three seats available, Richard Taylor, Gerald Osborne and Danny Gabriel were winners on Election Day, according to online results from the N.C. State Board of elections. Incumbent Bryan Little finished in fourth.

Taylor received 50 votes (28.57%), which led all candidates. Osborne received 45 votes (25.71%). Gabriel received 41 votes (23.43%). Little received 36 votes (20.57%). There were three write-in votes. Nearly all of the votes came on Election Day.

Reached late Tuesday, Gabriel said he ran because he wanted to get on the board, not because anyone was doing a bad job. Gabriel said he appreciated people who voted for him and he would work well with those on the board.

“In a small town, you’re going to run against your friends,” Gabriel said.

Other candidates couldn’t be reached late Tuesday for comment about the results.

Mayor Pat Phifer also won another term in his position, but he was unopposed on the ballot. He received 56 votes, and there were nine write-in votes.

