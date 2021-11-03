expand
Ad Spot

November 4, 2021

COVID shots for North Carolina kids 5 to 11 widely available

By News Service Report

Published 11:56 pm Wednesday, November 3, 2021

By Bryan Anderson
Associated Press/Report for America

RALEIGH — The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services is starting to receive some of the more than 468,000 COVID-19 vaccines it expects to get for children ages 5 to 11.

“By the end of today, 218 North Carolina state vaccine providers will have a supply from state allocations,” the state health department said in a statement by email Wednesday. “The program will ramp up over the coming days, and be fully up and running during the week of Nov. 8.”

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Tuesday gave final approval of COVID-19 shots for children ages 5 to 11 hours after a federal advisory panel unanimously said the Pfizer doses should be made available to the 28 million American youngsters in that age group.

Health officials in North Carolina say they are expecting more than 468,000 doses of the pediatric vaccine to go to 750 providers in the coming week, which is enough to cover more than 52% of the state’s nearly 893,000 children ages 5 to 11, according to CDC data.

The doses will be received in three waves. Nearly all the 124,500 immediately set aside for North Carolina providers have already been delivered or will be delivered Wednesday, while an additional 158,100 Pfizer vaccines allocated to state providers are currently en route and expected to be delivered in the coming days. The federal government will also send 185,700 doses directly to retail pharmacy locations.

More News

College soccer: Catawba women close unbeaten regular season

Town of Landis, former manager Roger Hosey reach settlement agreement

Editorial: Every vote matters in local elections

More to count: Board of Elections will resolve outstanding ballots before Salisbury, East Spencer recounts

Comments

Landis

Town of Landis, former manager Roger Hosey reach settlement agreement

Elections

More to count: Board of Elections will resolve outstanding ballots before Salisbury, East Spencer recounts

News

Organizers finalize entertainment for Holiday Spectacular at Bell Tower Green

Local

City grants permit for new ‘social game club,’ tavern at 118 West Innes St.

Education

RCCC names new chief financial officer

Education

Livingstone students earn first-place awards in national honors program competition

Education

Livingstone College encouraging Black teachers to enter profession through grants, lab school partnership

Local

NC Miniature and Doll show will take over Salisbury Civic Center Saturday

Education

Shoutouts

Local

City Council approves salary increase for City Attorney Graham Corriher after ‘outstanding’ performance review

China Grove

China Grove Town Council schedules tax incentive hearing for 1,000-job project

Education

Former NBA player Ricky Price visits Isenberg for team building exercise

High School

High school football: Finally … the playoffs, and Hornets are the team to watch

News

COVID shots for North Carolina kids 5 to 11 widely available

Nation/World

Murphy barely wins in NJ while Youngkin upsets in Virginia

Local

First outdoor concert scheduled at Bell Tower Green Park

East Spencer

Mallett wins another term as East Spencer mayor, final board seat hinges on recount

Local

Here’s how individual precincts voted in razor-thin Salisbury mayoral race

Crime

Man ‘assisted to the ground,’ jailed after trying to flee Rowan Sheriff’s Office traffic stop

Elections

Heggins says she’ll request recount in mayoral race after finishing 18 votes behind Alexander

Elections

Two incumbents, two newcomers win seats on Salisbury City Council

Crime

‘Somebody who didn’t want to look at what they’d done’: Juan Chunn found guilty of murdering father

Elections

Youngkin wins Virginia governor’s race; Democrat wins mayor’s race in New York City

Local

Council to consider request for tavern, ‘social game club’ in 100 block of West Innes