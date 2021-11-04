expand
November 5, 2021

Blotter: Rowan County man charged with abusing disabled person

By Josh Bergeron

Published 2:48 pm Thursday, November 4, 2021

SALISBURY — A 66-year-old Rowan County man was jailed Tuesday for abusing a disabled person.

Christopher Royal Mayer faces a single charge of abusing a disabled or elder person with injury, a felony. He was being held Thursday in the Rowan County Detention Center with a $1,500 bond.

Maj. John Sifford of the Rowan County Sheriff’s Office said Mayer struck his 19-year-old step-daughter who has Down’s syndrome. The incident originally was reported Oct. 7.

In other Rowan County Sheriff’s Office reports:

• A man overdosed Tuesday in the 500 block of North Enochville Avenue in Kannapolis.

• A woman reported a stolen catalytic converter Tuesday in the 1500 block of Organ Church Road in Salisbury.

• A man overdosed Tuesday in the 7000 block of Old Mocksville Road in Salisbury.

• Daniel Earl Keith, 40, was charged Tuesday with felony possession of a schedule two controlled substance.

• Donnell Deangelo Adkins, 33, was charged Tuesday with felony possession of stolen goods.

In Salisbury Police reports:

• A woman on Wednesday reported a stolen car in the 200 block of Mitchell Avenue in Salisbury.

• Walmart reported two larcenies on Wednesday in the 300 block of South Arlington Street.

• Jamie Danielle Pulliam, 44, was charged Wednesday with violating her probation, possessing drug paraphernalia and resisting, obstructing or delaying an officer.

