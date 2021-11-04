City grants permit for new ‘social game club,’ tavern at 118 West Innes St.

By Natalie Anderson

SALISBURY — Thanks to approval from Salisbury City Council members Wednesday, a “classic social game club” and tavern is on the horizon for downtown Salisbury.

City council members approved of a special use permit for Larry Roth, owner of Shuckin’ Shack Oyster Bar at 118 N. Main St., to operate a bar/tavern on the first floor of the building located at 118 W. Innes St., which measures approximately 2,138 square feet. The bar would be called “STL Club” and is described as a classic social game club.

STL Club will feature classic games such as bowling, foosball, trivia, darts, chess, pinball and board games. Roth told council members Wednesday the bowling alley will feature a 1960 Chicago Coin bowling alley that measures 16 feet long. Roth said it’s one of fewer than 50 still in existence today. Hours of operation would be Wednesday through Saturday from 3 p.m. to midnight. Roth didn’t state when the establishment would open to the public.

The club will off an annual membership of $125, with tournament opportunities to win gift cards to various downtown restaurants. Though not part of a restaurant, Roth said desserts and gourmet 10-inch pretzels will be available.

Roth said the idea was sparked from often being asked by Shuckin’ Shack patrons what else is available for middle-aged and older adults after 10 p.m. in downtown Salisbury.

Roth said he restored and replaced the windows and awning and repainted the facade. The interior was restored its original 1890 tin ceiling, and plaster was removed to expose the original brick work. Reclaimed wood was also installed on accent walls in addition to new wood flooring throughout. The request required a quasi-judicial hearing, which bases decisions on sworn testimony and findings-of-fact. Lane Yates, a licensed real estate broker with Cornelius-based Yates Realty, joined the virtual meeting to provide testimony of the impact to surrounding property. Yates, who owns the adjacent building at 116 West Innes St. and other downtown buildings, said he believes Roth’s vision is great for the area and that the STL Club will boost local property values.

Also at the meeting, City Council members voted to revisit revisions to the Downtown Revitalization Incentive Grant Program at the next council meeting, scheduled for Nov. 16 at 6 p.m. The request to postpone came from council member Tamara Sheffield, who said she was having issues with her computer battery but didn’t want to miss out on casting a vote on this particular issue.

Also at the meeting:

• City Council members allocated a $112,000 donation to the Salisbury Fire Department. City Manager Lane Bailey said the person who made the donation wishes to remain anonymous, but wanted to provide a $1,000 bonus for all Salisbury firefighters.

• Council members approved a request to permanently close the 100 block of West 16th Street, which includes a 60-foot unimproved right-of-way.

