Letters: Heggins thanks China Grove for reelection

I would like to say a heartful “thank you” to the China Grove community for their belief in me and supporting me with your votes. I would also like to thank my wife who has stood gallantly and faithfully by my side throughout this campaign, even as her own health was being challenged.

I would like to send a special thank you to my team, the Arthur Heggins Campaign members: Jim Morton, Terrall Bryan, Johnnie White, Gloria and Steve Harris, Ann Jordan, Adria Leach and Kathy Austin. Thank you for all your donated time and money as you came to meetings, developed signs, assisted to mail out flyers to all of China Grove citizens and stood out in the cold at the polls to remind all the voters of our candidate.

Lastly, I want to acknowledge my financial supporters: Jim and Shirley Morton, Bruce Jones, Geoffrey Hoy, Phyllis Thomside, Myrl Thomas, Shirlene Alexander, Loretta Hargrave, Patricia Murphy, Teresa Croslin, Tony and Crystal Lewis. I appreciate everyone’s support and willingness to help me break barriers while building a future for the amazing town of China Grove.

— Arthur Heggins

China Grove