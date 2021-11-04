expand
Ad Spot

November 4, 2021

RCCC names new chief financial officer

By Post Education

Published 12:00 am Thursday, November 4, 2021

SALISBURY — Rowan-Cabarrus Community College has named Kelly Kluttz as its new Chief Financial Officer.

Kluttz comes to Rowan-Cabarrus from Cabarrus County Schools, where she served as Chief Financial Officer and managed the system’s overall financial operations.

“After reviewing many impressive applications from across the country and interviewing qualified candidates during a rigorous selection process, we are confident that Kelly Kluttz will be an excellent leader to keep our financial and business operations current, accurate and efficient,” RCCC President Carol Spalding said.

Kluttz, a certified public accountant with more than 20 years of experience in financial leadership. She attended Rowan-Cabarrus Community College prior to transferring to Pfeiffer University where she graduated with a bachelor’s degree in accounting. She has extensive knowledge of budget management, financial laws, policy, regulation and compliance.

“It is an honor to be selected to join the leadership at Rowan-Cabarrus Community College,” Kluttz said. “I look forward to the opportunity to work with a talented business operations team to serve the College and, most importantly, the students.”

Kluttz is a graduate of A.L. Brown High School in Kannapolis and currently lives in Salisbury with her family.

More News

College soccer: Catawba women close unbeaten regular season

Town of Landis, former manager Roger Hosey reach settlement agreement

Editorial: Every vote matters in local elections

More to count: Board of Elections will resolve outstanding ballots before Salisbury, East Spencer recounts

Comments

Landis

Town of Landis, former manager Roger Hosey reach settlement agreement

Elections

More to count: Board of Elections will resolve outstanding ballots before Salisbury, East Spencer recounts

News

Organizers finalize entertainment for Holiday Spectacular at Bell Tower Green

Local

City grants permit for new ‘social game club,’ tavern at 118 West Innes St.

Education

RCCC names new chief financial officer

Education

Livingstone students earn first-place awards in national honors program competition

Education

Livingstone College encouraging Black teachers to enter profession through grants, lab school partnership

Local

NC Miniature and Doll show will take over Salisbury Civic Center Saturday

Education

Shoutouts

Local

City Council approves salary increase for City Attorney Graham Corriher after ‘outstanding’ performance review

China Grove

China Grove Town Council schedules tax incentive hearing for 1,000-job project

Education

Former NBA player Ricky Price visits Isenberg for team building exercise

High School

High school football: Finally … the playoffs, and Hornets are the team to watch

News

COVID shots for North Carolina kids 5 to 11 widely available

Nation/World

Murphy barely wins in NJ while Youngkin upsets in Virginia

Local

First outdoor concert scheduled at Bell Tower Green Park

East Spencer

Mallett wins another term as East Spencer mayor, final board seat hinges on recount

Local

Here’s how individual precincts voted in razor-thin Salisbury mayoral race

Crime

Man ‘assisted to the ground,’ jailed after trying to flee Rowan Sheriff’s Office traffic stop

Elections

Heggins says she’ll request recount in mayoral race after finishing 18 votes behind Alexander

Elections

Two incumbents, two newcomers win seats on Salisbury City Council

Crime

‘Somebody who didn’t want to look at what they’d done’: Juan Chunn found guilty of murdering father

Elections

Youngkin wins Virginia governor’s race; Democrat wins mayor’s race in New York City

Local

Council to consider request for tavern, ‘social game club’ in 100 block of West Innes