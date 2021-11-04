expand
November 5, 2021

Tell us what you think about 2021 municipal election results

By Staff Report

Published 1:30 pm Thursday, November 4, 2021

With the exception of a potential Salisbury mayoral and East Spencer aldermen recount, municipal elections in Rowan County have wrapped up and the Rowan County Board of Elections is working to finalize voting totals.

The Post wants to hear from voters about why they voted this year, who they supported and what they feel the most pressing issues are in their town at this time. See the form below.

We will include as many responses as possible in an article that we’ll publish in Friday’s edition of the Salisbury Post. Contact information will not be published in the article and will only be used if reporters have a question.

